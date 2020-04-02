Meteors welcome back Millican

HOCKEY: Reigning Central Queensland Hockey League premiers Meteors have been bolstered with a returning player.

Lauren Millican had spent a few years playing in the Gold Coast Hockey Association’s division one Hockey Burleigh club.

It’s Millican’s versatility that is most impressive.

“I mainly play as a striker however I like the challenge of playing everywhere on the field except as a goalie,” she said.

She was to have played last weekend but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the postponement of the CQHL to May 9 at the earliest.

Millican said she was keeping herself fit.

“With the current circumstances, I’m maintaining my own fitness with home workouts and as a team. We will use theory to learn new playing structures until we can get back on the turf and put it into action,” she said.

“I can’t wait to play again.”

I grew up playing with meteors so it was only right to come back and play with all my old teammates when I moved back to Gladstone.

“There’s a good family vibe which makes hanging around the fields fun,” she said.

