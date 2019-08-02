Meteors teams one strike away from deciders tomorrow

HOCKEY: Meteors women and men's teams will fly the Gladstone flag in tomorrow's Central Queensland Hockey League semi-finals in Gladstone.

The men take on Southern Suburbs at 3.05pm with the winner to take on either Wanderers or Frenchville.

A1 Mens Hockey Gladstone Meteors vs Frenchville Rovers. Jordyn Wilson scored an easy goal after the ball passed the keeper. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA

Meteors women play Wanderers at 1.40pm for a spot in the big dance which will be against Southern Suburbs and Frenchville.

Meteors' player Jordyn Wilson said Mitch Ryan, Ryley Bobart, Hayden Pease, Neil 'Silver Fox' Pease probably would be the keys.

However Meteors will miss a few crucial players as well.

"It's a shame Ryley and Hayden Pease are both away with Queensland Schoolboys, David Black is away and coach Shannon Bobart is also away," Wilson said.

A1 Mens Hockey Gladstone Meteors vs Frenchville Rovers. Neil Pease. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA

Meteors have had the wood on Southern Suburbs throughout the season in all but one game.

"The only win they had against us was a close one when we were without eight regulars," Wilson said.

"We are confident and we have had a good session this week and want another crack at the GF."

Meteors women, lost against Wanderers last weekend, but will welcome back important players.

Meteors player Sue Rayner playing in the Women's A grade hockey game between Frenchville and Meteors at Kalka Shades on Saturday evening. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK210516chockey4

"That includes gun midfielder and Sydney Swans tragic Rachel Wilkinson," Wilson said.

Wilson said the club was in a strong position.

"Both Meteors men and women finished second on the ladder and is a very good achievement especially with the women using a large number of new and young players," he said.