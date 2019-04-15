Menu
MASTERS: Australian over-45 men's coach Gary Porteous with Terri Read, who will represent Australia in over-55 women at the 2019 Trans Tasman Challenge on the Gold Coast.
Meteors star to take flight at Masters titles

MATT HARRIS
15th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
HOCKEY: Meteors A2 hockey striker Terri Read will swap the orange and black for Australian green and gold when she travels to the Gold Coast later this month.

Read, 55, will represent the Australian over-55s women at the Hockey Australia Masters 2019 Trans Tasman Challenge, her first national call-up in a hockey career spanning more than 40 years.

"It felt amazing and I was really proud just to get the uniform so I hope my hockey lives up to it," Read said.

"I made Queensland for the first time last year and got selected for Australia to play this year.

"This is my highest sporting achievement. I've represented Gladstone for hockey, swimming and softball but they were in my younger years. As a senior this is the highest I've gone."

 

Terri Read will represent Australia Over-55s at the Hockey Australia Masters 2019 Trans Tasman Challenge on the Gold Coast.
Read will head to the April 30-May 4 tournament with Gladstone hockey coach Gary Porteous, who will coach the Australian over-45s.

"The beauty of Trans Tasman is all points across all age groups add up to see who wins the final trophy," Porteous said.

Porteous has known Read through the Gladstone Hockey Association for a number of years.

"We play for different clubs but I've known Terri through masters and women's rep I've coached for the last few years which she has played," he said.

Read appreciated Porteous's guidance.

"He's helped me with masters and allowed me to train with his team, it's been really awesome because this is a first for me," she said.

"I'm pretty chuffed about it and I really appreciate everything Gary and his team have done for me."

gladstone hockey association hockey australia masters hockey meteors hockey club
Gladstone Observer

