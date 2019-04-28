Meteors men get close to the best in the CQHL

HOCKEY: Meteors produced a fighting effort against pace-setters Wanderers in the men's Central Queensland Premier League.

Wanderers won 4-2 with young talent Regan Weatherhead's hat-trick a big key to the win.

"At half-time we were 2-1 up and the boys were hoping to be able to hold on," Meteors' coach Shannon Bobart said.

"But two quick goals at the start of the second half put us on the back foot."

Meteors goal-keeper Tyson Shailor was best while Bobart said Jordyn Wilson ran himself to the ground.

"He was exceptional and just kept running and running," he said.

It's the first time that Meteors and Wanderers has met since the CQHL grand final and Bobart said there's much room to improve.

"Wanderers have not lost a grand final for a lot of years, but we're getting closer and we're looking forward to working on a few things," Bobart said.

In the division two men, Meteors were 5-1 winners against Sparks while Souths won 8-0 against Yaralla.

Souths and Meteors won their respective A3 women matches.