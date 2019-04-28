Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEFENDING: Meteor's Craig Gultzow.
DEFENDING: Meteor's Craig Gultzow. Matt Taylor GLA270419MCQH
Hockey

Meteors men get close to the best in the CQHL

NICK KOSSATCH
by
28th Apr 2019 5:54 PM | Updated: 6:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Meteors produced a fighting effort against pace-setters Wanderers in the men's Central Queensland Premier League.

Wanderers won 4-2 with young talent Regan Weatherhead's hat-trick a big key to the win.

"At half-time we were 2-1 up and the boys were hoping to be able to hold on," Meteors' coach Shannon Bobart said.

"But two quick goals at the start of the second half put us on the back foot."

Meteors goal-keeper Tyson Shailor was best while Bobart said Jordyn Wilson ran himself to the ground.

"He was exceptional and just kept running and running," he said.

It's the first time that Meteors and Wanderers has met since the CQHL grand final and Bobart said there's much room to improve.

"Wanderers have not lost a grand final for a lot of years, but we're getting closer and we're looking forward to working on a few things," Bobart said.

In the division two men, Meteors were 5-1 winners against Sparks while Souths won 8-0 against Yaralla.

Souths and Meteors won their respective A3 women matches.

More Stories

gladstone hockey association hockey queensland meteors hockey club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Teen winched from ship in 'challenging' rescue mission

    premium_icon Teen winched from ship in 'challenging' rescue mission

    News IN A 'challenging' sea rescue, a teenager was winched from the deck of a cruise ship after suffering a medical condition at Heron Island.

    Woman hospitalised after early morning crash

    premium_icon Woman hospitalised after early morning crash

    News Paramedics were called to the scene at 1.41am.

    PHOTOS: Out and About at Rocky Glen Sunday sesh

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Out and About at Rocky Glen Sunday sesh

    News Were you snapped out and about by our photographer?

    GALLERY: The Op Shop with a community vision for Calliope

    premium_icon GALLERY: The Op Shop with a community vision for Calliope

    News The weekend fashion parade showed just what the local shop is about.