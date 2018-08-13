Meteors collect a double CQHL teams through to deciders

HOCKEY: It was a historic day for Gladstone hockey on Saturday with both Meteors A1 men and women making the Central Queensland Hockey League grand finals double header.

Meteors women played an extra-time epic 3-2 against Wanderers. Tahnee Jenkinson put her body on the line for her team and copped a hit to the jaw and yet still came back on to finish the game.

Meteors coach Wayne Chapman said the team was playing great first-half hockey but fell away in second half and let Wanderers back into the game to draw level 2 all.

"We had to win the game in extra time because we were on equal points with Wanderers but they had a greater goal average,” Chapman said.

In a nail biter, Meteors women kept their composure to score in the second half of extra time, then had to endure a determined Wanderers short- corner battery after full time.

"Everyone played well in the extra time and had a fair crack at the game for us to win,” Chapman said.

Meteors men beat Southern Suburbs, coming back from 1-0 down to 1-1 all at half time, then sealing the game 4-1.

In what will be Meteors' men's first CQHL final, coach Shannon Bobart was proud of the team's effort to get into the home ground grand final.

"The team coming back from 1-0 down and to be 1-1 at half time showed the composure of the players,” Bobart said.

"Our two young players Hayden Pease and Ryley Bobart stood out, Craig Gultzow won Best On Ground Honours and Jordyn Wilson had a great work ethic.”