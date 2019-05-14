Menu
STORM WEAKENS: The most severe conditions of Tropical Cyclone Ann are expected to remain north of Mackay.
Meteorologist confirms Cyclone Ann to impact Mackay rainfall

Nick Wright
14th May 2019 5:30 AM
DESPITE Tropical Cyclone Ann developing into a Category 2 system, the Mackay region is not expected to be severely impacted.

While the Bureau of Meteorology did not expect the out-of-season system to develop beyond a Category 1, meteorologist David Crock said the storm was weakening and expected this to continue as it crossed the Queensland coast near Lockhart River as a tropical low.

Mr Crock said the mountain range regions - such as Eungella and Finch Hatton - might receive up to 100mm of rainfall today and tomorrow, before conditions eased on Wednesday afternoon.

He said regions closer to the coast might receive up to 70mm.

"Because they are elevated they do tend to get higher totals. As the air flows up over the ranges it squeezes more water out and you get heavier rain and higher totals," Mr Crock said.

"The easterly winds to the south of the system will bring a lot of moisture on shore over the next couple of days, so we'll see a fair few showers and some rain areas developing."

Mr Crock said it was unusual for a tropical cyclone to form at this time as factors such as ocean temperature and the winds in the atmosphere would not typically create these storms.

He said flash flooding could not be ruled out after particularly heavy showers and a wind warning had been put out on Mackay waters, but the most severe conditions were expected to remain further north.

