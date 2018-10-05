Message Stick walker off again

Along the way, Alwyn Doolan has stopped at schools to talk about his journey and message.

LESS than a week after limping into Gladstone, Message Stick walker Alwyn Doolan is back on the road on his epic journey from Bamaga to Canberra.

"My feet are holding up ok," he said.

"Considering I had so many blisters before I got to Gladstone.

"They're a lot harder now."

Mr Doolan said he was back into the swing of long distance walking again.

"On a good day I'll cover 50km," he said.

"I get up before sunrise before it gets too hot."

Another, very special, person has temporarily joined him on his journey.

"My mum has come down from Woorabinda," Mr Doolan said.

"She'll be with me until Ban Ban Springs and we'll hold a ceremony there.

"It's a very sacred place to the Gooreng Gooreng people."

Mr Doolan's mother has also lightened her sons load.

"My backpack is in her car and she pulls up every 15km so I can top up my water.

"I feel so light I reckon I could start running."

Mr Doolan's next stop will be Maryborough where he will continue engaging with aboriginal people and conveying their messages to the Prime Minister when he reaches Canberra.

Follow his journey online at Message Stick Walk.