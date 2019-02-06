Menu
Grandmother Elia Coluccio, 63, died from a fatal stabbing. Her husband Vince Coluccio, 73, has been charged with her murder. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Family reeling as grandfather charged with wife’s murder

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
6th Feb 2019 5:46 AM
A FAMILY was reeling on Tuesday after a grandmother was allegedly stabbed to death in her Merrylands home and her husband charged with her murder.

Vincenzo Coluccio, 73, was charged after he took himself to Granville police station on Monday night at 10.15pm.

Detectives raced to the Leigh St home and found 63-year-old Elia Coluccio's body with a single stab wound. Paramedics were called but she could not be revived.

Vincenzo Coluccio did not apply for bail and it was formally refused when his matter was briefly mentioned in Fairfield Local Court on Tuesday.

Neighbour Jelicia Brcic said she was concerned for the family.

"I'm trying to picture what they have gone through," she told Channel 10 last night.

A crime scene was established. Picture: Bill Hearne
Another neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous said the couple always kept to themselves and she never heard voices raised.

"It's absolutely shocking," she said. "It's always been a quiet street."

