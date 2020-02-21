Menu
Janie Gibson, dressed in a mermaid outfit, chained to a cattle grid prevents workers from entering the BMD work camp and continuing work on the Adani railway corridor.
‘Mermaid’ blocks works on Adani mine

21st Feb 2020 10:16 AM
An anti-Adani protester has staged a theatrical blockade this morning, dressing up as a mermaid and chaining themselves to a cattle grid.

Actor and activist, Janie Gibson, wished to send Adani and contractor BMD a message, claiming the Carmichael mine was a carbon bomb that would accelerate climate change.

Ms Gibson chained herself to the cattle grid 200km away from the coast to stop workers from entering the BMD work camp and continuing work on the railway corridor to Adani's mine.

"Burning coal is the leading cause of climate change. We have seen Australia devastated by fires this summer and some of my family and friends were affected," she said.

Ms Gibson grew up in the coal mining city of Newcastle and her grandfather was an employee at the BHP steelworks.

"While coal mining has been an important part of many Australian towns and communities, it is fast becoming a stranded asset. It is communities like these in rural Queensland that will be left high and dry; without groundwater, without jobs and without a Great Barrier Reef," she said.

