Mercury set to climb after rain

SUMMER HEAT: temperatures are predicted to reach a maximum of 33-34C – four degrees above November’s predicted average of 29C.

SUMMER is certainly on its way with the temperature predicted to climb this week.

Over the weekend Gladstone experienced light showers over most of the region with 1-2 millimetres recorded.

However, the rainfall is expected to ease after a possible thunderstorm late this afternoon or early tomorrow morning before November starts to heat up.

A BOM spokeswoman said once those showers clear up, temperature is predicted to reach a maximum of 33-34C – four degrees above November’s average of 29C.

“Once those showers clear, the week ahead looks pretty dry and just gradually warming into the end of the week with temperatures sitting around the high 20s, and low 30s through most of the week,” she said.

The October average for Gladstone was 28C, with 34C the highest temperature recorded.