Merc’s new $90k ute revealed

Mercedes-Benz has fired the latest salvo in the expanding dual-cab ute arms race.

The German maker has announced its new limited edition version of the X-Class dual-cab ute - named the Edition 1 X350d.

The new flagship workhorse is priced from $87,500, with on-road costs to push it well above $90,000, and is just the latest in a long line of expensive work machines.

The Edition 1 surpasses the brand's current flagship ute, the X350d Power which costs $79,415 (before on-road costs).

Other top-shelf utes include the $75,390 Ford Ranger Raptor and the V6-powered VW Amarok priced from $72,790.

Mercedes has gone full stealth mode with its blacked out special edition ute.

Priced on par with the bigger Ram 1500, they are still well below the full-size US pick-up trucks that sell for $100,000-plus.

The X-Class shares many of its underpinnings with the more humble Nissan Navara, though the top-shelf models have a large chunk of Mercedes gear added.

The Edition 1 gets a raft of cosmetic enhancements with black touches all over - badges, grille, tonneau cover, door and tailgate handles and large 19-inch alloy wheels. Black stripes adorn the bonnet, side mirrors side and tailgate.

A locking hard tonneau cover provides added security.

Inside modern luxuries such as heated front seats are standard, as is rear privacy glass.

And the big selling point: the all-wheel drive X350d's Mercedes-built 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel produces an impressive 190kW/550Nm and is hooked up to a seven-speed auto. Only the top-spec VW has more grunt than the Merc in this class.

The Edition 1 goes on sale from July this year.