Mercedes Benz driver narrowly misses jail

A MERCEDES Benz driver has been warned if he is caught driving unlicensed again he will be facing time behind bars.

Bradley Cameron Smith pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving without a licence.

The court was told on May 3 on Herbert St, Smith was stopped by police who performed checks that confirmed he was unlicensed.

Smith told police he was driving to the shops to get food.

Defence lawyer Ryan Mitchell said his client had arranged to get his licence back the next week following a six- month disqualification.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told Smith, who had five previous unlicensed charges, that if he was caught again, he would be going to jail.

Mr Manthey said a ­suspended sentence with actual time would have been in range.

Smith was convicted and fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.