Mental health help is 'sorely lacking'

THE use of mental health services in Gladstone has shown to be lower than the national average, raising concerns people in this region may not be receiving the services they need.

Services for men in particular are "sorely lacking”, according to Partners in Recovery support facilitator Wendy Brading.

In a first for Central Queensland, the Primary Health Network conducted a forum last month to better connect mental health service providers and improve efficiency in the region.

Ms Brading said public mental health services supported people with severe mental illness, rather than situational incidents or people who were in crisis.

"The PHN is identifying ways to fill in the gap for people in situations such as relationship breakdown or losing a job, where there isn't a lot of services at that level,” she said.

"The most challenging and confronting part now is the people affected by drugs and drug-induced psychosis.

"There's a real gap in treating this because a lot of clinical people look at that and treat it as a drug problem and not necessarily a mental health problem.”

Stakeholder feedback has raised concerns rising unemployment is leading to mental health issues, domestic abuse, alcohol, tobacco and illicit substance use.

The forum heard there had been steps forward in closing the gap between clinical and non-clinical mental health services in recent years.

Ms Brading said those services were now collaborating in far better ways and had produced some very good outcomes for consumers.

However, she said there were still more professional mental health workers needed to help consumers navigate the complex system of mental health.

Workforce sustainability was a major topic of discussion in the forum, and looking for innovative employment and training opportunities was seen as crucial.

"Attracting enough qualified mental health professionals to the region contributes to the challenge,” PHN CQ CEO Patti Hudson said.

"It will be a priority for us to look at innovative employment and training opportunities such as "growing our own” as we work to address the gaps in the sector.”

Partners in Recovery facilitates support for people with severe mental illness and complex needs.

"We look at multiple areas of unmet needs and assist them in their recovery journey, linking them to services, better support and help to manage their mental illness,” Ms Brading said.

"Those needs can range from accommodation to social connection, support and advocacy work and legal help.

"It's all individual.”

The Gladstone Mental Health Stakeholders group - an organisation made up of government and non-government clinical services and community mental health services - is in the process of establishing a consumer group to address the sector's ongoing problems.

"We have a great mental health network group, we meet once a month with people who share what's happening and keep each other in the loop,” Ms Brading said.

"That's been a wonderful breakthrough.”

The PHN is currently working on a stepped care model, which aims to provide access to services at each level, considering whether someone's mental health status is mild, moderate or severe.

"There is a real gap in services probably for the mild and moderate,” Ms Brading said.

"We have a higher ratio of men than women and it's not something that they talk about.”

Suicide prevention is another area being addressed. Ms Brading said it is out of control and that is quite concerning.

"Early intervention is important,” she said.

"But public mental health services may not be the answer, because people may be in a situational crisis.”