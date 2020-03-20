Mental health facility gets much-needed pamper packs

Quota Club of Gladstone’s Ailsa Stitt and Aileen Weeden with Step Up Step Down service manager Iain Wheatley.

When life gets hard small things can make a big difference.

A Gladstone service club is donating toiletry items to a mental health facility to help patients work toward recovery.

Last week, Quota Club of Gladstone donated 24 pamper packs to Step Up Step Down facility in New Auckland.

The facility houses up to 10 patients at a time, either before they are admitted to hospital or after they are released, so they can adapt to normal life again.

Quota Club of Gladstone secretary Aileen Weeden said the items in the pamper packs were usually things people forgot when there was no time to pack.

"A lot of people are in a such state of distress when they get there that they haven't thought to bring a toothbrush or toothpaste," Ms Weeden said.

"The last thing they think of is taking their normal bathroom items they need for everyday use."

Each pamper pack includes toothpaste, a toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and sanitary items for women.

Ms Weeden said the facility was "extremely grateful" for the donation.

"They couldn't say thank you enough when we got there," she said.

"It's all the stuff you would normally take for granted.

"It's a feel-good feeling for us to help people who need it."

The Quota Club will continue to donate items every two months or sooner if needed.