Men’s sheds can now apply for grants

IN the new “Covid-normal world” in which we live, it has never been more important to check on the mental health of the people in our lives.

With that in mind, men’s sheds across Flynn have been invited to apply for funding as part of the newest round of the National Men’s Shed Development program (NDSP).

Funded by the Liberal National Party, Round 21 of the NDSP will prioritise applications with a strong health, wellbeing or safety emphasis.

Additionally, in light of COVID-19, IT equipment and training will also be prioritised to facilitate increased connectivity among “shedders”.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd encouraged all sheds in Flynn to apply.

“Now more than ever, sheds offer men a critical avenue for social support and engagement,”

Mr O’Dowd said.

“To stay healthy, we all need to do regular activities with the people around us, and our local

men’s sheds have become a focal point for the Flynn community.

“This funding can help our sheds deliver programs with a strong health, wellbeing or safety

focus and I urge all local sheds to apply.”

Men’s sheds can apply for financial support across funding categories like health, wellbeing and events, shed improvements and equipment.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said men’s sheds were vital in providing a safe space for men to talk and work on meaningful projects.

“This new funding round will provide financial support to assist in both setting up and

maintaining men’s sheds across Australia,” Mr Hunt said.

Applications for the current funding round close on Friday, November 27.

For more information visit HERE.