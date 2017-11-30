Men's Shed offers special group a helping hand

HELPING HANDS: Kendell Macbeath had help from Calliope River Men's Shed members Des Ongheen and Rodney Gardiner to create and paint Unique Quality Care's logo at its new office on Dawson Rd.

HELPING HANDS: Kendell Macbeath had help from Calliope River Men's Shed members Des Ongheen and Rodney Gardiner to create and paint Unique Quality Care's logo at its new office on Dawson Rd. Mike Richards GLA291117SHED

THE blokes at Calliope River Men's Shed have leant their hands to help empower members of Unique Quality Care.

Unique Quality Care is a service dedicated to providing support to people with disabilities in accordance to their individual needs, goals and support requirements.

Yesterday the team at UQC put the final touches on a new logo for its front office at its new headquarters on Dawson Rd.

Calliope River Men's Shed members Des Ongheen and Rodney Gardiner have been mentoring UQC members since teaming up with them eight weeks ago.

With the new logo sitting proudly on the wall at UQC, the Men's Shed members will now sink their hammers and saws into building a front counter and coffee table to complete the office layout.

The new sign was created at the Calliope River Men's Shed, with UQC program manager Alana McMullen and member Kendell Macbeath the only two women lucky enough to gain special access to the Men's Shed.

"It's a really supportive environment for them to hang out with positive roll models, eat cake and do some work every now and then - I'm allowed in the shed if I bring cake,” Ms McMullen said.

"It's been amazing and it's also really positive for our young men who don't often have positive connections in the community, so it's nice for them to be able to hang out and learn new skills.

"Kendell chose the colours herself to match the logo.”

The experience has been a satisfying one for the Men's Shed.

"It's been good to do something that people like and appreciate,” Des said

"It's nice to do special things for special people.”