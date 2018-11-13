Men's hair styling and grooming barbershop

A CUTTING edge to men's hair has opened new doors for them with the Groom Barbershop starting up yesterday.

The new business is located in the Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre and offers customers not just hair styling but products for men to take care of their appearance.

Barbershop grooming :

Manager Tristan Flute was excited about the opportunities the new barber shop had to offer for men's cuts and styles.

"This will be a one-stop shop for men's hair fashion and products," Tristan said.

Tristan started his apprenticeship in June 2016 and has just qualified in his trade a fortnight ago.

"I love being a men's hairdresser and you can have a joke or a banter with the customer while cutting their hair," Tristan said.

Business owner Miguel Krzywdzinski said the Gladstone barber shop gave him the opportunity to expand from his Rockhampton one.

Miguel opened his first shop in Rockhampton in 2016 and after outgrowing that one, he had to expand to another due to its popularity.

"Technically this will be the third one I have opened, but had to move to another building that is bigger," Miguel said.

"In Gladstone there are two chairs working at the moment for customers and within a year I want four.

"I feel in the rural areas there is a gap not being met in the demand for men's hairstyles," he said.

Miguel is looking to open barbershops in Yeppoon or Rockhampton next year.