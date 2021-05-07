‘Menace to police’: Man sentenced after drunken outburst

A Gladstone man who threw a pot plant holder at police in a drunken outburst appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A man whose drunken outburst led to him throwing a plant basket at a police officer appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Peter Lee Midgely, 47, pleaded guilty to assault police officer, commit public nuisance and wilful damage of police property.

The court heard that on October 18, 2020, police were called to an address in New Auckland regarding a disturbance.

When police arrived they saw Midgely was drunk, however proceeded to obtain his version of events.

While police attempted to speak with Midgely, he yelled words to the effect of “This f--- d---’, ‘He’s a f--- c---’ and ‘He’s a f--- w---’.

Police warned Midgely he would be arrested for public nuisance if he continued and then was subsequently arrested.

While police attempted to speak with Midgely’s neighbour, Midgely picked up a hanging plant basket and threw it towards the police officer.

The basket hit the balcony railing, just missing the officer.

As police transported Midgely to the Gladstone watch-house, he began to strike the dividing perspex of the cage in the police car.

He was warned by police he would be charged with wilful damage if he continued, which he did and was subsequently charged.

A court heard Midgely was uncooperative with police when being lodged at the Gladstone watch-house, and he could not provide a lawful or emergent excuse for his behaviour.

He was released on a bail undertaking to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Midgely’s solicitor Bianca Wieland said his drunken behaviour could be attributed to the passing of his brother.

Magistrate Paul Byrne criticised the way Midgely dealt with the grief of losing his brother.

“If everyone dealt with grief the way your client did, we would be living somewhere like Mexico or Colombia,” Mr Byrne said.

“Assaulting police is absolutely disgusting behaviour and you are a menance to them.”

Midgely was ordered to perform 120 hours of unpaid community service within 12 months, with convictions recorded.

