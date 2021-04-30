Men who wear this more likely to cheat

Gone are the days of looking through your partner's phone to check his texts or going on a quasi-spy mission to catch him philandering. Now, there's an easier way to see if he's two-timing, according to a recent study.

Men who wear extravagant fashions with large luxury logos embroidered on them are more likely to be untrustworthy, according to a University of Michigan study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

Males who own tees with larger brand emblems were "rated higher on mating effort, lower on parental investment," researchers said, and have a higher interest in engaging in brief sexual affairs, the NY Post reports.

The bigger the logo, the bigger the cheater, according to the study. Picture: Alamy Stock

These men are also less interested in having long-term and committed romantic relationships, the study showed.

They are also less attracted to women who want these long-term relationships compared to men who own shirts with a smaller logo.

Another purpose of the study - led by evolutionary psychologist Dr Daniel Kruger - was to determine whether men who wear flashy clothes were more attractive to women or if women may be more attracted to men who are rich and can provide them with a stable financial future.

The study focused on the brand Ralph Lauren and its famous polo shirts with the iconic mini horse logo and shirts that contain its larger version of the logo.

Women who took part in the study were not surprised by the results. Picture: iStock

The research team asked a group of men to see which type of polo they'd rather wear when attending parties and other social events.

The research showed that men prefer the smaller logo-branded shirts for soirées as well as job interviews and formal events.

Women who took part in the study were not surprised by the results.

"Rather than being a reliable and honest signal of future paternal investment, displays of luxury goods may sometimes represent investment in mate attraction, which is at the expense of future investment in offspring," Dr Kruger told the Daily Mail.

