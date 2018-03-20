Men wanted: Senior Citizens dance group face male shortage

A CALL for more men has been put out by the ladies from Gladstone's Senior Citizen's dance club who say they are facing a male-shortage.

Young, old, good or bad at dancing --- The Old Time Dancing group want you to put your dancing shoes on.

The club, which has been holding dance classes for more than 30 years has 11 female members.

DANCING QUEENS: Senior citizens are hoping more men waltz in to learn dancing.

Between those ladies there are only four men, including 29-year-old Nadin Scheskie who joined the group last year.

"I used to do a lot of ballroom and classical dancing in my teens and last year when I saw the advertisement it inspired me to get back into it," he said.

"It's not about a gender or demographic, it's about wanting to learn how to dance.

"Dancing is definitely a dying skill and I don't know a lot of guys who do it at all. Some of my friends find it funny and give me a bit of gruff, but it's a handy skill to have when I go to weddings.

"I think my mate's wives are kicking their husbands that they didn't learn with me. It's a good party trick."

The Gladstone resident said between working shifts at ORICA and hiking he has found time to dance - and the ladies love him for it.

Elaine Cox who has been dancing regularly in the group for almost a decade said the group do several dances including the Tango, Waltz and Rumba.

"It's been wonderful having Nadin with us and we would love to have more people like him. You can be any age or have any skill, it's about learning and having fun," Mrs Cox said.

"We would love more people to come along on a Tuesday afternoon and dance with us or even on a Sunday night.

"At the moment there's not enough men, we're having to dance with each other and take on the men's role most of the time.

"But we're always on our feet, there's no one left unpartnered, even if you're with a another lady.

"The message we're trying to get out to Gladstone is for men to come out and socialise, get out of your comfort zone and of course, don't be shy."