Men want women to get paid more for this job

Women need more support and better apy in the transport industry. Picture: Supplied

IT'S the job Australian men want more women in - and paid more fairly.

A new report obtained by News Corp has found the transport industry rates as one of the lowest in Australia for gender diversity, with just 26.4 per cent of the workforce women, far lower than the all industry average of 46.9 per cent.

Now, peak industry bodies have joined forces to call for more women to join the trucking industry and get better pay.

The report, Driving Change: A Closer Look at Women in Transport, compiled by Teletrac Navman, Australia and New Zealand's largest fleet management company, revealed women make up just 16.9 per cent of the workforce in road transport.

Despite the growing numbers of women entering the industry, men get paid on average 19.5 per cent more than women, making the average difference in renumeration $21,923.

This represents one of the largest pay gaps in any industry.

The average wage for a woman in transport is $68,000, which is still higher than sectors including retail ($36,400), agriculture ($46,800), and construction ($67,600).

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics from June last year, Victoria had the highest road freight estimate, transporting 55,450 million tonne-kilometres, followed by Queensland (49,038 million tonne-kilometres), New South Wales (48,709 million tonne-kilometres) and Western Australia (35,953 million tonne-kilometres).

But overall, NSW motorists drove the furthest, travelling 74,566 million kilometres.

Victorian motorists were next and drove a total of 68,030 million kilometres.

Northern Territory drivers travelled the least distance, at a total of 2,185 million kilometres.

NSW had the highest proportion of the national fleet 29 per cent and the largest share of total kilometres travelled 29 per cent.

Victorians drove further on average with the highest average kilometres travelled (14.1 thousand kilometres), followed by Queensland (13.7 thousand kilometres).

Both the Victorian and Queensland estimates were above the national average of 13.4 thousand kilometres.

Teletrac Navman's Transport Solutions Vice President Andrew Rossington said women are under-represented in the transport industry and this must change.

"The industry is on the cusp of monumental change and a more diverse and inclusive workforce will only strengthen and futureproof it," he said.

"The evidence across the board is clear - it's not just the right thing to do, increasing female representation has significant economic and business benefits."

Melissa Strong, People and Culture Manager, Lindsay Australia, and 2018 winner of the Queensland Trucking Association’s (QTA) ‘Trucking Women of the Year’ award. Picture: Supplied

Lindsay Australia People and Culture Manager and 2018 winner of the Queensland Trucking Association's (QTA) 'Trucking Women of the Year' award Melissa Strong, said she supported the push to have more diversity in the transport workforce.

"I believe that diversity is crucial for success in transport. As the industry changes, we need to bring in new perspectives that will help us navigate the evolving climate more effectively," she said.

The Australian Government's employment projections data also states there were 209,300 truck drivers last year and there will be a 6.6 per cent increase by 2023, taking it to 223,100 drivers.

ASIC also expects employment in the road transport to increase by 10 per cent by 2023, from 287,900 today to 318,000 by 2023.

Industry bodies who have pledged to help women get into the industry include the Australian Trucking Association, Teletrac Navman, the Queensland Trucking Association, Heavy Vehicle Industry Australia, Transport Women Australia, Lindsay Australia, Road Freight NSW, Russell Transport, Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls and Darly Dickenson Transport.