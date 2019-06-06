Men to pay victim compo after violent attack over puppy

Daniel Latham, 32 and Dylan Gill, 21 (right) leave court after the trio of men were ordered to pay compensation to a man after a violent three-on-one assault over a missing puppy.

Daniel Latham, 32 and Dylan Gill, 21 (right) leave court after the trio of men were ordered to pay compensation to a man after a violent three-on-one assault over a missing puppy. Matt Taylor GLA050619COURT

A GROUP of men have been ordered to pay compensation to a man after a violent three-on-one assault over a missing puppy.

Three men - two brothers and their mother's boyfriend - were meant to face a jury on Wednesday at the District Court at Gladstone, however all pleaded guilty to one charge each of assault occasioning bodily harm while in company, after the initial charge was lessened.

Daniel Philip Latham, 32, Dylan Jake Gill, 21 and Kaiyne Brandon Gill, 20, were each ordered to pay $500 to the victim of their attack which occurred at Toolooa on March 31, 2018.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill told the court in the lead-up to the offending the victim's sister had bought a puppy.

Mr Churchill said the puppy escaped the woman's home and was found by Kaiyne.

Kaiyne Gill, 20 leaves court. Matt Taylor GLA050619COURT

Kaiyne decided to take the dog to his brother Dylan's house, who lived close by, where he intended to feed and give the dog shelter.

However, the court was told the dog escaped again shortly after Kaiyne found it on the street.

Meanwhile, the woman had been told by neighbours of the area they had seen Kaiyne with the puppy.

She approached the address where Dylan lived with his uncle and asked about the dog.

The Gill brothers told the woman they no longer had the puppy as it had escaped.

Mr Churchill said the woman maintained her belief the brothers had the dog and were keeping it from her.

She again attended the address, this time with her 22-year-old brother (the victim).

The pair were told the same story by the brothers. However, when the victim returned by himself later that day he wasn't waiting around to be told again, he tried to barge in through the front door.

Mr Churchill said there was a scuffle at the front door between Dylan, Dylan's uncle and the victim. As the victim tried to push his way through the door, Dylan's hand was jammed, and his uncle's head was hit.

They managed to push the victim out, who returned to an address down the street.

Dylan contacted his family members to tell them what had happened, prompting his mother and brother, Kaiyne, to come over.

When the Gills' mother arrived, she decided to confront the victim and his sister.

Her partner, Daniel Latham, stayed at the house and treated the uncle's injuries.

When the Gill brothers saw their mother at the address down the street they followed, where a verbal argument began between the victim, the victim's sister and the Gill brothers' mother.

Mr Churchill said the confrontation escalated when a mailbox was ripped from the yard and a chair was thrown from the veranda.

The two women got physical, so the victim male grabbed the mother and dragged her from the veranda. This caused the Gill brothers to attack him.

The victim threw a punch at Dylan and both Gill brothers responded with blows. Latham came running down the street when he heard the commotion and also began to attack the victim.

Mr Churchill said it was a three-on-one assault which left the victim lying unconscious on the ground, with a fractured eye socket.

Mr Churchill said it was a situation that "escalated well beyond what it should have”.

The court was told Latham worked as an industrial cleaner for Queensland Alumina Limited and Kaiyne worked as a process technician at the Boyne Smelter.

Dylan is studying full-time to pursue a career in the food industry.

The court was told the Gill brothers had a minor criminal history between them and Latham had lived a blameless existence up until the offending.

Including the compensation pay out, Judge Chowdhury ordered all three to complete 12 months' probation.

No convictions were recorded.