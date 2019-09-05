Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Men suffer head, back injuries in alleged assault at Ipswich

Greg Osborn
by
5th Sep 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating after an alleged assault in Ipswich last night.

The incident occurred at a private residence at Ebbw Vale just after 7pm.

Paramedics, including critical care staff, attended and treated two patients at the scene.

The first, a male in his 40s, sustained head and back injuries.

"He was later transported in a serious but stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board," a QAS spokesperson said.

"The second patient, a male patient of unknown age, with head injuries was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital."

In another incident also involving paramedics last night, a man was treated for a head injury after a single-vehicle crash on Lakes Drive at 6.43pm.

He was transported to Gatton Health Service in a stable condition.

assault ebbw vale qas ambulance qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Man says abuse of council worker was 'political speech'

    premium_icon Man says abuse of council worker was 'political speech'

    News A Gladstone man who claimed his abuse of a council worker was "political speech” after receiving three infringement notices about his dog has been found...

    Scorching start to spring after a hot winter

    premium_icon Scorching start to spring after a hot winter

    Weather September temperatures have started off higher than average.

    Dianne coroner slams Fisheries but don't expect an apology

    premium_icon Dianne coroner slams Fisheries but don't expect an apology

    News Minister says call for apology a 'grubby and despicable attack'

    Walking 137km to spread the word and raise funds

    premium_icon Walking 137km to spread the word and raise funds

    News This is how you can help this trio raise necessary funds for charity