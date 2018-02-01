Menu
Men rescued from king tide rip

Two men were swept out to sea at Tannum Sands beach on Thursday after getting caught in a rip during a king tide.
Matt Taylor
by

TWO men were swept out in a rip at Tannum Sands Beach on Thursday as Gladstone Region experienced the biggest king tide of the year.

The men were swimming in the mouth of Wild Cattle Creek on a bodyboard at about noon when they were taken by the current.

Tannum Sands Police and off-duty lifesavers rushed to their aid.

Witnesses said they saw the men clinging to shark nets.

"There were two gentlemen that went in at Wild Cattle on a bodyboard and they've been swept out as the tide was going out,” Senior Constable Ashlee Davis said.

"Basically they ended up in a rip and in the current out the front of the esplanade.

"One managed to make his way to shore to call the police and at the time, there was a couple of lifesavers down there on their boards.

"By the time police arrived, the rescue was already underway and they were eventually rescued and paddled back to shore.”

The men were not injured and walked away from the scene.

Police reminded swimmers to be aware of their surroundings, especially during king tides.

"At this time of year and after the holiday season, and just with the weather at the moment with the king tides ... it's quite a dangerous situation,” Sen-Constable Davis said.

"There was four metres of water moving out of Wild Cattle Creek.”

Police said they were happy with how witnesses responded to the surf incident.

