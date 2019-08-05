UPDATE: Men making miracle recoveries after crane crash

Mareeba man Kevin Dolan is recovering in Cairns Hospital from horrific injuries suffered in a crane rollover. Wife Sharon Cleall has been by his side throughout. Picture: Facebook

TWO Mareeba men horrifically injured in a crane rollover have been described as "tough fighters" while making miraculous recoveries from their shocking injuries.

Kevin Dolan, 53, and Liam Edwards, 37, were driving the crane on the Mareeba Dimbulah Rd early last week when they lost control while overtaking a tractor.

Father and stepfather of five children Mr Dolan remains in Cairns Hospital with his wife Sharon Cleall beside him, while Mr Edwards also has family by his side at Townsville Hospital.

Mareeba man Kevin Dolan is recovering in Cairns Hospital from horrific injuries suffered in a crane rollover. Pictured with youngest daughter Brienna. Picture: Facebook

Grave fears were initially held for both men, particularly Mr Edwards due to the seriousness of his head injuries, and they have been in induced comas for more than a week.

But their families and friends said while they both faced long roads to recovery, they were slowly on the mend.

Mr Dolan's step daughter Talita Dean called him a "bloody trooper".

She said he had suffered fractures to his skull and neck, two broken collarbones, 12 broken ribs, punctured lungs and a compound fracture to one of his legs.

She said they hoped he would be brought out of the induced coma today or tomorrow.

"When we got to the emergency department he was in a critical condition," she said.

Two men have been seriously injured after a crane rolled on Mareeba Dimbulah Rd near Mareeba. Picture: Bronwyn Wheatcroft

"When the doctors came out they said Kev kept them on their toes today.

"The first couple of days were pretty crazy."

The family has launched a Facebook group called Kevs Journey to keep people updated with his progress.

Ms Dean said they would also set up a GoFundMe page soon when they had some idea of what they would need to assist with his rehabilitation.

Two men were injured after a crane rolled on the Mareeba Dimbulah Rd near Mareeba, causing damage to the road. Picture: QPS

She said her mother Sharon had stopped work to be by his side and would need to be his carer during a lengthy recovery.

The pair worked for Mareeba Crane Hire and their boss Dale Peebles said the community support for both men had been "humbling".

He has visited both of them and said Mr Edwards was now able to move slightly and respond to questions.

Two men were injured after a crane rolled on the Mareeba Dimbulah Rd near Mareeba, causing damage to the road. Picture: QPS

"They're not out of the woods yet, but they're moving forward," he said.

"(Liam's) mum and brother, and his lady and her brother who is also his best mate are by his side day and night," he said.

"He's a hard little fella. That will help him."

Mr Dolan has worked for the company for almost two decades, while Mr Edwards only moved to Mareeba recently and began working for them about three months ago.