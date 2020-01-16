Men give unbelievable reason for trespassing on Lockyer land

INTRUDERS: Christine Watson spotted two men in a blue car slowly driving around on her rural property on Wednesday afternoon.

LIVING on 1.5 acres, Christine Watson and her son are used to a certain level of seclusion at their Regency Downs home.

That's why Ms Watson was startled to see a small blue car drive onto her semi-rural property, cruising close to her home on Wednesday.

"I've seen this car drive really slowly through the front of my yard," Ms Watson said.

She was in her bedroom using the internet about midday when the car entered her property.

"I thought it looked really dodgy … they were going really slowly."

By the time the car stopped, Ms Watson had come out of her bedroom to stand at the front of the house, hoping to get a better look at the car.

But, by then, the car had driven all the way to the back of the property, where Ms Watson keeps a valuable vintage car.

"They did a loop down there but by then I'd gone through the middle of the house and gone out through the side way to stand in front of them," she said.

Confronting the men, Ms Watson asked them what they were after, asked them who they were looking for.

"They said they were 'just looking around, looking for the photography lady's number'," Ms Watson said.

"They were definitely on some kind of drugs - high as, they were glowing, their whole faces were shining."

A photographer by trade, Ms Watson's work phone number is displayed on her front gate.

"I don't see how they could have gone past that - it's on the front gate," she said.

The man asked Ms Watson for her number but she didn't believe the man's story.

She told him she didn't believe their reason for being at the back of her small acreage.

"They sped off and just about side-clipped me in the driveway," she said.

"The whole driveway was covered in dust."

After Ms Watson's brother passed away, she inherited his Holden Torana, which she kept stored at the back of the property.

"I've since taken it over to my dad's place because I'm worried they're going to come back at night time and take it," she said.

"I reckon they'll come back at some stage and I'm a bit worried about that."

Ms Watson has been in touch with police.

Police have been contacted by the Gatton Star for comment.