Men flee after bungled attempted robbery of pizza deliverer

A PIZZA delivery driver was forced to prove he had no money on him when approached by two men who demanded cash in an attempted robbery last night.

The Domino's driver had just delivered a pizza to a home on Norwood St in Toowoomba City and was walking back to his car about 9pm when he saw a red vehicle parked just down the street.

As the delivery driver approached his own car, two men described as being of African appearance, approached him and demanded he hand over whatever money he had.

"The victim told the offenders that he had no money as the pizza was pre-paid," Toowoomba Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Brian Collins said.

The two men then demanded the driver prove that he had no money and show them the pizza bag.

"The victim has shown the pizza bag to the offenders, and shown them that he was not in possession of any money," Snr Sgt Collins said.

The two men then ran back to the red vehicle and left they scene without any money or pizza.

The delivery driver was not injured.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

It was the second incident reported in the area around the same time last night, after a woman was punched in the face and her bag snatched from her shoulder around the corner on Boulton Terrace.

Despite the close proximity of the incidents, detectives do not believe the offences are linked.