Men fight for life at crash scene, bus driver hailed hero

Terrible scenes as emergency workers try to free and work on the two men believed trapped in a ute which was involved in a crash with a full school bus near Gympie on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE 5.10pm: Traffic remains blocked in both directions on Kin Kin Road as an army of emergency workers continue to assess school children for injuries and frantically work to save two men trapped in a ute.

The bus and ute collided at a T-intersection with Wilsons Pocket Road shortly before 4pm on Tuesday and two men travelling in the ute are now fighting for life.

Paramedics, including Critical Care, are treating two patients in a critical condition and one patient in a stable condition, and six children have been assessed with very minor injuries. Two helicopters have been tasked and patients will be transported to the most appropriate facilities.

Miraculously, it appears none of the school children travelling on the full bus has been seriously injured, though the driver is in a stable condition with minor injuries.

A witness travelling behind the bus at the time of the accident has described the heroic efforts of the bus driver to avoid the crash, saying she "pushed the bus to the side" and literally drove it into an embankment, locking the wheel in her effort to swerve away from the impact.

"There's nothing she could have done to avoid him," the witness said.

School children escaped the bus once it came to a standstill by breaking the glass at the back of the vehicle, given that the door and front of the bus were too damaged.

The driver of the full Gympie region school bus is already being hailed a hero for her efforts to avoid the crash.

EARLIER 4.54pm: Two rescue choppers have been dispatched to the scene of a horror crash near Wolvi, east of Gympie where a ute and a full school bus have collided at a country intersection.

It is believed there are two men trapped in the ute and they both have "significant" injuries.

The female school bus driver is already being hailed a hero after witnesses said she tried hard to swerve to avoid the crash, driving the front of the bus into an embankment and sustaining minor injuries which she is now being treated for.

A number of school children are also being assessed for injuries, though early reports are that none have been seriously injured.

EARLIER: Multiple ambulance, fire and police units are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kin Kin Road and Wilsons Pocket Road near Gympie.

A full Gympie region school bus has been involved in a serious crash at Wolvi. Two men remain trapped and the road is blocked.

The crash was called in to authorities about 3.45pm and is believed to involve a full school bus, and a ute. All of the children have been evacuated from the bus and it is believed none of the children has been seriously injured.

Two men who were travelling in the ute, however, are believed to be trapped and it is unknown the extent of their injuries.

The road to Wilsons Pocket and Kin Kin Road are blocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A crash between a school bus and another vehicle has occurred near Wolvi.

The crash occurred about 3.45pm at the intersection of the Gympie Kin Kin Pomona Road and Wilsons Pocket Road near Wolvi.