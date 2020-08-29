Menu
Two Japanese men have been jailed for six years each for trying to smuggle 2.2kg of methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.
Crime

Men caught sneaking meth in suitcases

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:26 AM

Two Japanese men have been jailed for each attempting to smuggle in 2.2kg of pure methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.

After arriving at Melbourne International Airport on a flight from Bangkok, the men were arrested on October 26 when they were chosen for a bag examination.

Australian Border Force officers noticed inconsistencies in their luggage through X-ray images and drilled holes into the suitcases.

Officers found a white substance in the lining and tested it, returning a positive result for methamphetamine.

AFP charged both men with drug trafficking offences after more than 4kg of meth was found in their luggage. Picture: AFP
AFP charged both men with drug trafficking offences after more than 4kg of meth was found in their luggage. Picture: AFP

 

More than 4kg of the drug was seized, which equates to about 40,000 street deals, according to the Australian Federal Police.

The men, both aged 23, were charged by AFP officers with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

They each received a maximum sentence of six years in jail at the Melbourne County Court with a non-parole period of three years.

Originally published as Men caught sneaking meth in suitcases

