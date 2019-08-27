Men accused of high speed chase to stay locked up: court

TWO men accused of a dramatic high speed chase across Central Queensland were remanded in custody today, neither applying for bail in court.

The men, aged 25 and 32, were separately represented by lawyer Jun Pepito in Gladstone Magistrates Court after both were arrested in Agnes Water about 2am on Monday.

Police have alleged Zachary Allen Horstman, 25 and Cameron Robert Rhodes, 32 were at large for four days after officers spotted the men on the Fitzroy River Bridge (old) at Rockhampton last Wednesday.

It has been alleged as police drove up beside the men they swung into oncoming traffic and hit two vehicles travelling on the other side of the road.

Police allegedly attempted to stop the vehicle, but the 2005 Ford Falcon ute was driven at speed down Lakes Creek Road to Emu Park.

The chase was called off by police after the vehicle allegedly reached speeds of 180km/hr.

Police alleged the pair were located at an Agnes Water address, where police believe they were attempting to "keep a low profile".

Police negotiated with the pair and they surrendered into police custody.

Mr Horstman faces charges of driving without a licence disqualified by court order, dangerous operation, evasion, stealing and wilful damage.

Mr Rhodes faces one charge of dangerous operation.

In court Mr Pepito asked for a brief of evidence to be ordered for Mr Rhodes' charge.

Mr Pepito said Mr Rhodes was on a return to prison warrant and there would be no application for bail.

The matter was adjourned to Rockhampton magistrates Court on September 2.

Likewise, Mr Pepito made no bail application for Mr Horstman, however, told the court his client would be pleading guilty to the charges.

Mr Horstman's matters were adjourned to October 11 for a long plea.

Both men were remanded in custody.