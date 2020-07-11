Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s heartbroken girlfriend has joined hundreds of boardriders - including surf champs Mick Fanning and Steph Gilmore - in a paddle out.
Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s heartbroken girlfriend has joined hundreds of boardriders - including surf champs Mick Fanning and Steph Gilmore - in a paddle out.
News

Memorial surf for Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin

11th Jul 2020 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of boardriders have taken part in an emotional paddle out on the Gold Coast to honour Australian snowboard hero Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin.

A huge crowd including a who's who of surfing royalty gathered in the pre-dawn light for the paddle out at Palm Beach, where the two-time Olympian and former world champion drowned on Wednesday.

His heartbroken partner Ellidy Vlug and his father Chris Pullin were among the contingent on the water for the paddle out, a surfing ritual to honour fallen friends, while his faithful dog Rummi ran around the shoreline.

They returned to shore in tears, being consoled by a close circle of friends and were too upset to talk to the media.

Ellidy's mother Karen, who watched from the beach, said it had been 'an emotional week'.

"Ellidy's exhausted," she said.

Surfing world champions Mick Fanning and Steph Gilmore took part and paid tribute to the snowboard star, who was equally at home at the beach as on the slopes.

"He was an Australian icon," said an emotional Gilmore.

"I hadn't spent a lot of time with him, but he left such an impact on me.

"He was taken way too soon."

Fanning said Pullin was a larger than life character who would have been smiling down on the huge turn out.

"He was an incredible athlete, so talented and so driven, but that was nothing compared to the kind of person he was," he said.

"He was a person who was larger than life."

alex chumpy pullin
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in hospital after falling into fire

        premium_icon Man in hospital after falling into fire

        News He was treated for burns to his lower legs.

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Slow trickle increase for CQ accommodation

        premium_icon Slow trickle increase for CQ accommodation

        News “In July we are usually 100 per-cent full with travellers from NSW and Victoria,”...

        Man forgets handbrake, caught four times over the limit

        premium_icon Man forgets handbrake, caught four times over the limit

        News The Central Queensland man in his late 20s spent time in the watch house after a...