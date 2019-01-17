Memorial sign stolen from Gladstone boat ramp

ONE THAT GOT AWAY: The Trevor Laver memorial sign at Toolooa Boat Ramp has been stolen.

A BOAT ramp sign dedicated to a late, great fisherman within the Gladstone Region has been stolen.

The Trevor Laver memorial sign at Trevor Laver Boat Ramp at Toolooa Bends was recently removed and the structure damaged.

The sign was placed at the boat ramp in his honour in January last year.

Mr Laver moved to the Gladstone Region in 1952 and called the area home until his death in 2016, aged 83.

The younger brother of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, and son of Roy and Melba, Mr Laver was a prolific fisherman within the Gladstone Region.

Dozens of Laver's family and friends attended the naming of the Toolooa Bends boat ramp, including Rod.

"Trevor was instrumental in doing a lot of things for me personally but his life really was a fisherman," Rod said at the time.

Betty Laver breakes the champagne over the sign.Naming of the Toolooa boat ramp in honour of Trevor Laver.

"He did a lot of spearfishing and fishing in the harbour here.

"That was the way Trevor enjoyed fishing itself - trying to find fish that nobody else can catch and he seemed to be able to do it."

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett confirmed council had received a report about the sign structure's damage and the sign removal.

"Arrangements have been made to repair the structure and replace the sign once it is supplied," he said.

