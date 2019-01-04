Memorial just the beginning for this small coal mining town

FINISHED PRODUCT: The Moura Miners' Memorial was officially opened on Saturday. The site is opposite Moura's main street and honours 50 mine workers who lost their lives in explosions and incidents at the Moura and Kianga mines over the years.

FINISHED PRODUCT: The Moura Miners' Memorial was officially opened on Saturday. The site is opposite Moura's main street and honours 50 mine workers who lost their lives in explosions and incidents at the Moura and Kianga mines over the years. Vanessa Jarrett

IT HAS now been six weeks since the long-awaited Moura Miner's Memorial opened in the small coal mining town but there is bigger plans on the horizon.

The memorial honours the 50 men who have been killed on the Moura Kianga Coal Fields and highlighting the tragedies of the explosions in 1975, 1986 and 1994.

Responsible for the project is the Moura Community Progress Group. Member John Walker says they have been receiving good feedback and Christmas time has been busy with travellers.

Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier, Councillor Brooke Leo and Moura Community Progress president John Walker at the site on Saturday. Vanessa Jarrett

"It's been fairly regular with people going through," Mr Walker said.

With no official counter in place to detect how many visitors have been so far, it's impossible to say numbers.

On the opening day on November 10, 700 people came through.

"If you go down the street you find people walking through.. there has been caravans stopping there, people that work at the mines.

"And it's all been positive comments, no negative comments at all."

Just five years ago the project was still a pipe dream and committee is still pinching itself it is built.

"The future will continue to evolve over the years with technology," he said

FINISHED PRODUCT: The Moura Miners' Memorial was officially opened in November with 700 people in attendance. Vanessa Jarrett

With this project has been completed, there is no stopping the passionate committee.

They already have plans of replacing the old museum and information centre in the old railway building next door to the memorial.

The new museum is to be at the same site and it is proposed to be a history and cultural museum.

They have so many displays and things they aren't able to display in the current site because of size constraints.

"We have a piece underground piece of machinery sitting in a shed because we have nowhere to put it," Mr Walker said.

The museum will also have a focus on aboriginals as the traditional owners of the land.

The committee is in discussions with Council to coordinate concept plans.

MOURA MINERS' MEMORIAL

Cnr Dawson Highway and Gillespie Street

Honours 50 lost miners from accidents over the years

Displays, poems and history signage

Quiet reflective centre area