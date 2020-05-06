Members inspiring gym owners

Nicole Walker and Natalie Thomas from Hub Total Fitness are taking their six weeks of being closed to deep clean the gym and rearrange for the day they're given the green light to reopen.

IT’S been a long six weeks since Hub Total Fitness was forced to close, but messages and videos from members have made that time a little easier.

On Sunday March 22, gym manager Natalie Thomas was one of many who, with less than 24 hours notice, had to close her business and immediately go into planning.

“We had a gym full of equipment that wasn’t going to get used for the foreseeable future,” Mrs Thomas said.

“So renting that out and putting some members on a rental plan with that equipment and some workouts was our first step.”

With weight rentals members have been able to stream Les Mills classes, personal trainer workouts and MyZone challenges, and have sent videos to the gym.

“It’s good to see that people aren't just giving up and throwing the towel in,” she said.

While the gym has been closed, staff they’ve been deep cleaning it and moving equipment in line with new policies.

Mrs Thomas said the almost 1500-member gym, with 23 staff, had received nothing but support from their community.

“We did have people offering to keep paying, which was nice but everyone’s on pause,” she said.

Hub Total Fitness will celebrate their eighth birthday next month and Mrs Thomas is hoping by then they would be able to open and invite people in to help celebrate.