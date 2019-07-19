Member for Callide gets 'insufficient' response to petitions

Member for Callide Colin Boyce has received a response from Minister for Transport and Main Roads regarding safety concerns on Gladstone-Monto Rd.

CONCERNS for the safety of residents travelling on Gladstone-Monto Rd have not been adequately addressed by the Queensland Government, according to Member for Callide, Colin Boyce.

Mr Boyce presented three petitions to Queensland Parliament, led by two Boyne Valley residents, requesting repairs to sections of the Gladstone-Monto Rd.

This included a 20km dirt road between Many Peaks and Kalpowar which school bus contractors had refused to travel on due it being "not of a safe standard”.

The contractors however were forced to continue the school run, despite the backing of their local community, after Transport and Main Roads deemed the route safe.

In his response to the petitions on July 11, Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey said over the past two years the state government had delivered over $2m of upgrades and maintenance on Gladstone-Monto Road.

This included routine maintenance grading and a $700,000 project in 2018 where TMR widened a 1km stretch of the road.

Mr Bailey said this widening took place within the 4.5km single-lane road between Nagoorin and Ubobo, mentioned in the petition.

In the response, Mr Bailey also said TMR had identified the need for maintenance on the gravel section between Many Peaks and Kalpowar earlier this year.

"Maintenance grading and gravel re-sheeting of the 18 kilometre section was also identified, with works commencing in May 2019 and completed in June 2019.”

He said the condition of the road will continue to be monitored by TMR who will undertake regular inspections and maintenance repairs on Gladstone-Monto Rd to ensure it remains in a safe condition.

Mr Boyce said Mr Bailey's response was "insufficient” and did not adequately address residents concerns.

"It does not address the issue adequately,” he said.

"Road maintenance is a continuing ongoing issue.”

Mr Boyce said the school bus operator had "genuine safety concerns in regard to operating the school bus”.

"These concerns have been largely disregarded and he has been told he is in breach of contract if he does not continue to operate,” he said.