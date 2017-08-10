Member for Burnett pays tribute to police officer

TERRIBLY SAD: Owen Harms will always be remembered by the wider Gladstone community. If you need help phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

THE community of Miriam Vale continues to mourn one of its own. Decorated police officer Sergeant Owen Harms, who had a 30-year career, died last week.

Last night, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett gave a speech in Parliament honouring the fallen cop.

"Last week saw the sad loss to his family and to the Miriam Vale community of Police Officer Sergeant Owen Harms,” he said.

"Following his shock death, tributes are pouring in for this highly respected and loved family man, husband and father.

"Sergeant Harms was stationed in the small and tight-knit community of Miriam Vale in my electorate for 20 years, where he dedicated his life to protecting, serving and improving the community he loved so much.

"He was a decorated officer held in the highest regard by his fellow officers over a 30-year career of service. In addition to the Australia Police Medal and National Medal, Sergeant Owen Harms received a Certificate of Merit from the Royal Humane Society of Australasia for his part in trying to save two boys trapped in a collapsed sand tunnel in Agnes Water. Described as a 'true blue Aussie with a heart of gold', Owen was presented with an award and recognition for his diligence, ethical conduct and commitment to his community.

"Owen rallied the local sports and volunteer community around him as he championed the upgrade of the facilities at Gary Larsen Oval.

"His commitment and vision to encourage families to get out and get active was highlighted when 800 Miriam Vale residents attended the unveiling of the facilities that he worked so hard to get.

"I personally worked alongside Owen to support the Miriam Vale community in their calls for funding to upgrade the lighting at Gary Larsen Oval and can attest to his deep love of his local community.

"Owen had recently heard that his long battle with cancer was over. But his battle with the demands of one of the hardest, most selfless jobs in society was not.

"Owen's struggles with the confronting requirements of his role as a police officer came at a cost, and that price is one we all bear responsibility for.

"His passing is a devastating loss to his family - Lyn, Brendon and Bree, to his police colleagues, and to all of us, and we mourn with them the loss of a fine man and a fine police officer.”