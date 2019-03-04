MAFS’ Melissa: ‘We were paired as a joke for TV’

Melissa Lucarelli calls out Dino Hira for ‘not being himself’ on the dating show

AFTER Married At First Sight husband Dino Hira secretly recorded his wife Melissa Lucarelli talking to her sister, she promptly ended their marriage - and on Sunday night she chose to leave the show.

But that's the only thing she has ended, and her famous nine-year man drought is still in force.

"Unfortunately, we are still in drought - we still have not found the water for the drought," the 38-year-old admitted to Confidential.

"I haven't been dating yet because when you sign up for this you're in it for the whole thing. But I feel more confident going and finding a guy now."

Lucarelli was open on air about the fact that she had not dated or slept with a man for nine years.

She thought diving in the deep end with MAFS was a way for her to end her unlucky streak, but was bitterly disappointed with the matchmakers' decision to couple her with meditation instructor Dino, saying she felt they were the "joke" couple.

"I did think 'We've been put in here as a joke', for entertainment," she said.

"They chose us to be the ones that were completely incompatible."

She is confident in finding a man but hasn’t slept with a man in nine years. Picture: Liam Driver

Not only were the pair incompatible, Lucarelli felt her husband's personality was an act.

Hira, 34, has also been on Channel 7 dating show First Dates, where he got down on one knee as a romantic gesture when he first met his date - exactly the same as he did when he met Lucarelli.

"It was exactly the same! Get some new material, mate," she said of the stunt.

"I felt he had a rehearsed personality that he would put on for cameras or when other people were around.

"He wasn't being real, he wasn't being himself."

Lucarelli wasn’t happy with Hira, calling him out for “not being himself” during the show. Picture: Liam Driver

Aside from a few cheeky messages from males on social media, the experiment was a flop for Lucarelli, but she hasn't lost faith, saying she'd even do it again - if the matchmakers actually did their job this time.

"I would in a heartbeat do it again but I would say I want to be matched with someone I'm suited with," she said.

"I wish that I had another go at someone who was compatible with me."

The couple are the fourth to leave the show, leaving eight couples remaining with home town visits next on the MAFS itinerary.