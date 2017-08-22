26°
Melissa Dennis honoured for her work at EQIP

Julia Bartrim
| 22nd Aug 2017 4:30 AM
HIGH QUALITY: Melissa Dennis intends to use the award to understand her role better.
HIGH QUALITY: Melissa Dennis intends to use the award to understand her role better.

MELISSA Dennis has been general manager at EQIP Gladstone for less than a year and a half but she is already the recipient of the 2017 Central Queensland Regional Scholarship award from the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

"We were overwhelmed with high-quality applications, but Melissa stood out,” AICD Queensland state manager Melanie Mayne-Wilson said.

EQIP, which receives support from schools, council and local industry, is committed to skill development of young people in the region. They support students to plan for their future career, and provide opportunities to develop skills, experience and knowledge.

Ms Dennis is proud of the work EQIP is doing.

"We are just so excited, so far this year, working with 10 high schools (in the Gladstone and Fitzroy region) we've created 2032 student learning and development opportunities.

This has included EQIP facilitating 803 students to gain work experience.

"With work experience the tables are starting to turn, I think there's been a real turnaround in that students are really seeing the value in work experience,” Ms Dennis said.

She wants to see students take advantage of the extra support they receive while at school.

"Students need to understand, there are a lot of people invested in their future, but when they leave school, they're on their own and then they need to do that for themselves,” she said.

"You get out into the workforce, find out what it is you want to do when you leave school and while you're in school, start to develop meaningful skills and knowledge around that vocation.”

Ms Dennis has undergone a significant career change since moving to Gladstone in June 2015.

For 12 years prior to the move she was employed in Sydney by Westpac and Macquarie banks, "working with quite big numbers”.

"Working in financial services is all about driving shareholder return.

"I wanted a change, to be in an organisation that gives back to the community,” she said.

"It's about creating something that is meaningful for the whole community.”

Ms Dennis said that her job as general manager required a wide skill-set.

"I think the most important skill is ... you need to be able to understand what 'good' looks like, how to operate efficiently,” she said.

She also said leadership, communication and stakeholder management skills were essential.

"EQIP couldn't do what it does without the partners that it has, we've got large industry in this town on board as well as a range of small to medium businesses,” she said.

Ms Dennis is looking forward to completing the five-day company directors course.

