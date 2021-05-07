Menu
Technology

Melinda’s $170k-a-night divorce getaway

by Chris Bradford, The Sun
7th May 2021 11:46 AM

 

Melinda Gates rented a $170,000-a-night Caribbean private island for her family during her split from Microsoft co-founder Bill, according to reports.

The philanthropist fled to Calivigny Island in Grenada with her three children to escape media scrutiny, sources told TMZ.

All family members, except Mr Gates, were invited to the 32 hectare Caribbean hideaway.

It's reported that everyone supported Melinda and most of the family were "furious" at Bill.

The split was branded "unfriendly" as Melinda headed to the island while lawyers were frantically trying to finalise a settlement, TMZ reports.

The former couple have three children: Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18.

 

All family members except Bill were invited to the luxury getaway in Grenada. Picture: Calivigny Island
The island is just 15 minutes away from the airport in Grenada, with direct flights all year round from London, Miami and New York. Picture: Calivigny Island
Calivigny is considered to be one of the most exclusive private islands in the world.

The island's Beach House residence offers 10 luxury suites and the master bedroom has its own jacuzzi room.

The Overhang House boasts stunning views of both the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, while there are three beach cottages located just minutes away from crystal blue waters.

 

Melinda headed to the island as lawyers frantically tried to reach a settlement, it is reported. Picture: Calivigny Island
Those who are lucky to visit are treated to luxurious suites. Picture: Calivigny Island
The ensuites in the Beach Residence feature stunning marble bathrooms and jacuzzis. Picture: Calivigny Island
Bill Gates gives wife $2.3 billion in stock amid split

It comes a day after tech mogul Bill Gates gifted Melinda $2.3 billion in stock after the couple announced they had called it quits on Monday.

One of Mr Gates' holding companies, Cascade Investment, which has positions in various sectors like energy and hospitality, transferred the enormous sum to Melinda, Bloomberg Wealth reported.

That gave Melinda command of Cascade's 14.1 million shares of Canadian National Railway Co. worth about $1.9 billion, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from May 3.

 

Calivigny is considered to be one of the most exclusive holiday resorts in the world. Picture: Calivigny Island
Guests are treated to stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea. Picture: Calivigny Island
Pictures show terraces kitted out with designer furniture and a heated pool. Picture: Calivigny Island
The billionaire also moved 2.94 million shares in AutoNation Inc, a Florida-based company that sells cars, worth $387 million.

He expressed how a "great deal of thought and a lot of work" was invested to save their marriage.

Conversely, Melinda filed papers in court confirming that the marriage was "irretrievably broken".

Tech mogul Mr Gates, who has become a leading figure in the fight against COVID-19, was the richest man in the world until Amazon's Jeff Bezos knocked him off his perch in 2017.

Melinda's net worth is around $90 billion, according to Spears magazine.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Melinda's $170k-a-night divorce getaway

