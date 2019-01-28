Victory reclaims pole position from arch-rivals

Daniel De Silva and Victory’s Carl Valeri fight for possession of the ball.

Daniel De Silva and Victory’s Carl Valeri fight for possession of the ball.

Melbourne Victory returned to the front row of the A-League grid, replacing Sydney FC after an entertaining win in Saturday night's feisty Australia Day clash.

An Ola Toivonen masterclass was the difference, fashioning the opening for the crucial second goal after a world-class free-kick opened the scoring.

Victory's 10th win of the season puts Kevin Muscat's side one point ahead of the long-time combatants Sydney FC, with 11 games to go.

The 21,085 crowd creating an electric atmosphere, which probably would've reverberated across the road for the Australian Open women's final at Rod Laver Arena.

Melbourne Victory’s James Troisi celebrates his goal against Sydney FC at AAMI Park.

Toivonen is one of the best strikers to have graced the A-League and he again unleashed his impressive offensive repertoire.

When dangerous James Troisi won a free-kick from 25 yards out, there was only one man taking it.

Toivonen puffed his chest out and curled a delightful free-kick into the top left corner, which sailed in via the upright.

He taught young FC defender Ben Warland a steep lesson in the second half, catching him out from a seemingly hopeful high ball.

Once committed, Warland had to win the ball or foul Toivonen. Instead the Victory star delicately but expertly got his body between the ball and Warland, sending the defender off balance, and leaving his defence outnumbered.

While many A-League teams would have fluffed their lines in the 4 v 3 scenario, the Toivonen-Raul Baena-Troisi triumvirate finished it off with a series of slick passes.

Toivonen produced a lesson in both skill and niggle.

He wasn't afraid to get stuck in, sailing close to the breeze with some tough challenges on Alex Wilkinson and Milos Ninkovic, and no-one was backing off.

Wilkinson, who like Toivonen has featured at a World Cup, took exception to the Swede's physical approach but the Swede stood his ground and remained composed.

Wilkinson's frustration boiled over in the end.

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica continues to produce impressive results despite a lack of manpower.

Both teams face a heavy schedule from March, when they kick off their Asian Champions League campaigns, and will likely bolster their squads.

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica has done superb to continue the team's run of results with injuries hurting an already thin squad that has missed Rhyan Grant on Socceroos duty.

Missing injured duo Siem de Jong and Anthony Caceres plus Alex Brosque, the Sky Blues gave another good account of themselves, with Corica shrewdly continuing the momentum from the Graham Arnold era.

Milos Ninkovic battles with Thomas Deng during their Round 16 A-League match.

Milos Ninkovic was superb for Sydney FC, his touch, poise movement and ability to find pockets of space ultimately kept the visitors in the contest.

Ninkovic scored Sydney's goal after Lawrence Thomas saved his initial effort after Aaron Calver's clever release, cleverly lifting the ball into the roof of the net.

Prior, chances were tough to come by, but blink and you'll miss Adam Le Fondre who can create something from nothing.

He somehow found space and snuck in behind the shoulder of Leigh Broxham after a superb Ninkovic sliding pass, but blasted over with Thomas making himself large in the Victory goal.

Sydney had two great late chances - Le Fondre's superb looping header and Luke Ivanovic's shot both struck the woodwork.

James Troisi (centre) is congratulated by Victory teammates.

Several kids got minutes in what is a pre-cursor to the Champions League.

Victory's combative midfielder Anthony Lesiotis, 18, made his home debut after making the shock switch from Melbourne City.

Ivanovic, 18, looked dangerous when coming on for experienced Sky Blues youngster Daniel De Silva.

Charles Lokolingoy, 21, also appeared for Sydney FC.

Get every match of the 2018/19 Hyundai A-League LIVE. SIGN UP NOW!