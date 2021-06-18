Melbourne takes lead in grand final series

Chris Goulding shot Melbourne United to a 1-0 lead against the Perth Wildcats in the NBL grand final series away from home at RAC Arena on Friday night.

After being held to just seven points in the first half, Goulding ignited United in the third term, to see them home with a thrilling 73-70 victory.

Goulding scored 13 points in the third quarter and Jock Landale went along for the ride, with eight points of his own.

United turned a four-point deficit at halftime, into a seven-point lead going into the last quarter.

They looked like blowing the game open in the final quarter, but held off a late rally from the Wildcats to take an enormous advantage in the series.

Goulding, the Grand final MVP in United’s 3-2 championship winning series win against Adelaide 36ers in the 2017-18 season, finished with 23 points and Landale 17, while Mitch McCarron was huge also with six points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Cats in some pain

After a fighting opening half, things started to look ugly for the Wildcats after the break. When United shot out to a 10 point lead, the game looked done and dusted.

With league MVP Bryce Cotton missing, the reigning champs copped a hit before the clash when youngster Luke Travers was ruled out of the game with a calf injury. He is no certainty to play in Game 2.

Things went from bad to worse for the Wildcats when Clint Steindl was sidelined in the second quarter with a groin injury.

Steindl was the Cats’ second highest scorer to halftime, with just six points.

But Perth still had Todd Blanchfield and he almost got them over the line.

When Goulding and Landale got going in the third term, Blanchfield was the only Cat who could go with them.

He scored 10 points of his own in the third term and finished with a game-high 27.

If Jesse Wagstaff’s long shot had have dropped as the final buzzer sounded, the game would have gone into overtime.

The long and the short

Perth led by one point at the first break, with both teams playing very different games.

The Wildcats shot five of 16 from long range for the term, while Melbourne dropped only three long-range shots for the quarter.

But United made up for it with some strong scoring from close in.

Despite Goulding dropping a three-pointer in the opening 12 seconds of the game, the Wildcats led by seven points during the first quarter.

Kevin White was the unlikely aggressor in attack, with two three-pointers.

United managed to rally late in the term, scoring the last six points before the buzzer to trail by just one.

Defensive masterclass

The Wildcats were always going to rely on defence to be in the game.

In the second term, they kept United to just 13 points in the quarter and to only 31 for the first half. The Wildcats didn’t give up one foul for the term.

And it was a team effort from both sides, Perth using 11 players in the opening two quarters and Melbourne 10.

As Wani Swaka Lo Buluk got Perth’s offense going in the second term, United managed only one of their first seven shots.

Landale forced a couple in from the paint midway through the term and with seven points to his name at the main break, was the second highest scorer for Melbourne.

Goulding dropped his second three-pointer, and only the second shot from long range for the quarter, just before the halftime break to reduce United’s deficit to only four points.

Blanchfield though, led everyone with nine.

See ya Sunday

Due to Covid restrictions in WA, the NBL had to schedule the first two games of the final series in Perth.

Game 2 will be played at RAC Arena on Sunday.

The NBL is yet to announce details of the remaining three games.

Originally published as Melbourne takes lead in grand final series