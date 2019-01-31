Menu
Storm cheerleaders meet a Cronulla fan. Picture: Adam Taylor
Rugby League

Melbourne Storm axes cheerleaders

by Scott Gullan
31st Jan 2019 9:00 AM
A dying art has suffered a mortal blow with the Melbourne Storm to axe its cheerleaders.

There will be no more pompoms jiggling around AAMI Park, with the NRL team ditching its traditional all-female group.

Instead the Storm are opting for a more "gritty street crew" and incorporating male dancers into the routine.

Funnily enough, the Storm is actually ranked No.1 for match day experience by NRL fans over the past six years with the cheerleaders, who have been a part of the purple army since 1998.

But the decision to scrap them is about "staying ahead" of the pack and the Storm is going to hold auditions on March 1 looking for male and female hip hop, street dancers, breakers and acrobatic performers.

 

Melbourne Storm will hold auditions for ‘street crew’ to perform at games.
Cheerleaders, who still feature prominently in American sports, haven't been a part of the AFL scene since the 1980s when the Carlton Bluebirds and Sydney Swannettes were match-day fixtures.

A number of sports have moved away from the cheerleaders in recent times with Formula 1 axing its Grid Girls.

The NBL still has cheerleaders court-side but they also include male and female dancers in the group.

 

Cheerleaders perform at an NBL game. Picture: Sarah Reed
The Bluebirds welcome Carlton players on to the field in the 1980s.
cheerleaders melbourne storm nrl
