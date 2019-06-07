Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman's $10 Kmart undies 'saved' her.
Woman's $10 Kmart undies 'saved' her.
Lifestyle

Mum’s $10 Kmart undies ‘saved’ her life

by Rebekah Scanlan
7th Jun 2019 6:14 PM

Who doesn't love a good Kmart hack?

Single mum Belinda Gree definitely does and she's boldly crediting her trusty $10 undies from the budget superstore with saving her life.

The mum-of-three from Melbourne told news.com.au her nude striped underwear, which she "lives in", recently "saved" her from a terrifying gang of youths.

Confused? Let me explain.

Belinda Gree was woken up in the dead of the night last Friday and faced a ‘terrifying’ situation.
Belinda Gree was woken up in the dead of the night last Friday and faced a ‘terrifying’ situation.

After a few wines last Friday night, the 33-year-old from West Melton pulled on her trusty undies and climbed into bed - only to be woken by loud noises and raised voices outside.

"I jumped up and looked out of the window. There must have been about 20 youths on my driveway, smashing bottles and leaning against my car," she told news.com.au.

Without thinking, she ran outside telling them she'd called the police and they were on their way.

"I couldn't believe it when the mob started running away from me. I was in disbelief," she said.

But just as Belinda was about to praise herself for her stellar efforts, one of the youths called out something nasty.

"They told me to get back in my house because I was naked and they didn't want to see it," she said.

She credits this exact pair of $10 Kmart undies, saying they ‘saved’ her.
She credits this exact pair of $10 Kmart undies, saying they ‘saved’ her.

"I jolted back inside and burst out laughing. My favourite high-waist undies had literally saved me from a scary gang - it's the best security system ever."

Belinda, who has three kids under six and had her young nephew staying over that night, shared the humorous tale to the Facebook group "Kmart home decor & hacks Australia", where it quickly caught the attention of amused group members.

"I knew they were comfy security, but I did not know they came with house security powers as well," one person wrote.

"I've got these undies, they are so comfy," another said.

They cost just $10 for a pack of three, with Belinda loving them because they hide her ‘mum tum’.
They cost just $10 for a pack of three, with Belinda loving them because they hide her ‘mum tum’.

Meanwhile, some called them "power panties" and "superhero pants".

The seamless high-cut nude undies from Kmart cost a bargain $10 for three pairs, and Belinda loves them because they're high cut and hide her "mum tum".

Now she says it's the "best money" she's ever spent and we can't help but agree.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

More Stories

editors picks kmart hack

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone's $3.6million speedway

    premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone's $3.6million speedway

    News Project managers discuss plans for what they believe could be the nation's premier track

    Are we a sh*t town? Five reasons why we're not

    premium_icon Are we a sh*t town? Five reasons why we're not

    Opinion A Facebook poll has put Gladstone on the map

    Alleged thief breaks into house in broad daylight

    premium_icon Alleged thief breaks into house in broad daylight

    Crime Police charge 31-year-old over Kin Kora break and enter

    • 7th Jun 2019 5:40 PM
    WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?