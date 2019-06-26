Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Melbourne mosque attackers 'reject ISIS'

Georgie Moore
by
26th Jun 2019 2:42 PM

TWO of three men convicted of a terror attack on a Melbourne mosque say they're sorry for their crimes and have turned away from ISIS.

Abdullah Chaarani, Ahmed Mohamed and Hatim Moukhaiber were found guilty in May of engaging in a terror act by burning the Imam Ali Islamic Centre at Fawkner in December 2016.

Chaarani has apologised and "he renounces before this court and to the public at large the ideology of ISIS", his barrister Patrick Tehan QC told Victoria's Supreme Court on Wednesday.

"He says the crime of which he has been found guilty of is heinous and wrong and accepts the suffering he caused the mosque community," Mr Tehan said.

But Justice Andrew Tinney was sceptical and said if there was much truth to Chaarani's change of heart, it would have reared its head sooner.

He added Chaarani's sudden denunciation of ISIS and apology to the court and mosque, appeared "self-serving".

Mohamed's lawyer told the court his client was also sorry and had turned away from ISIS.

Moukhaiber did not consider himself to be radicalised but had previously asked to take part in a prison de-radicalisation program, according to his lawyer.

Prosecutors dismissed the about-turns from Chaarani and Mohamed as opportunistic and asked they be given almost no weight.

Justice Tinney will sentence the trio at a later date.

editors picks isis mosque terror

Top Stories

    Top 5 latest properties to hit Gladstone market

    premium_icon Top 5 latest properties to hit Gladstone market

    News Over past two days, nine properties have hit the market. Here, The Observer has compiled the top five.

    Rosella Park students turn heads at airport

    premium_icon Rosella Park students turn heads at airport

    News Art project on display at Gladstone Airport.

    'Couldn't believe it': Busting grocery bills with giveaway

    premium_icon 'Couldn't believe it': Busting grocery bills with giveaway

    News The Giant Grocery Give Away competition went from May 25 to June 21

    How Gladstone mum dodges wait times for GP visits

    premium_icon How Gladstone mum dodges wait times for GP visits

    Health 'I couldn't get a doctor's appointment for two days'