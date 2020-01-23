Menu
Emergency services were called to a property in Melbourne at about 6am on Wednesday. Picture: iStock
Crime

Aussie man shoots himself in groin

by Sarah McPhee
23rd Jan 2020 12:46 PM

A MAN has been hospitalised after shooting himself in the "groin area" in Melbourne.

The 35-year-old was allegedly in possession of a homemade firearm that was tucked down the front of his pants.

Emergency services rushed to a property on Blackburn Rd in Mooroolbark, in the city's east, early yesterday morning.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman told news.com.au they were called at about 6am on Wednesday "to reports of a shooting".

 

"The homemade firearm has discharged a single shotgun round, which impacted the man's groin area," police said.

"The male was conveyed to hospital in a non life-threatening condition."

Yarra Ranges police are looking into the non-fatal shooting but said there was no risk to the public.

Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Duke told the Lilydale and Yarra Valley Leader they believed the incident was most likely accidental, but it was still being investigated.

Another occupant at the property is assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Yarra Ranges CIU on 03 9739 2401 or make an anonymous report via Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

The man was on Thursday afternoon in a stable condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

