AFL Barometer: Why Hurn sat out last quarter

Steven May has put his hand up for a return to Melbourne’s senior team. Picture: Michael Klein.

West Coast skipper Shannon Hurn sat out the final quarter in his team's win over Western Bulldogs with hamstring, putting him in doubt for next week's game against Sydney.

Eagles coach Adam Simpson said Hurn finished the match on the bench as a precaution but was unsure if he would be available to take on the Swans,

"We just took the precaution and didn't play him in the last quarter," Simpson said.

"We'll see how we go. I think it's in the lower end."

MAY PRIMED TO RETURN

Steven May is set for a Queen's Birthday return against Collingwood after starring for Casey in Saturday's VFL loss against Werribee.

The key defender was stationed as the Dees' deepest defender for much of the contest at Avalon Airport Oval, but his rebound from defence would have Melbourne fans excited.

May, 27, finished with 22 disposals and nine marks, several of which were important intercepts.

"I've been tired of running laps at Gosch's Paddock, so the opportunity to play footy this weekend was great," May told the Herald Sun.

"It's been a long time, even when I did play in Round 2 I only played a quarter and a half so I hadn't really played footy for a long time."

The former Gold Coast Sun said he "felt like a kid in a candy store" going for high balls and using his offensive weapons.

"Previously I've been a lockdown defender or interceptor, but Simon Goodwin and Troy Chaplin at the Dees emphasise everyone is in attack mode," May said

"They wanted me to start making a few more runs and get a few more handball receives and get the ball in my hands a bit more."

The 193cm defender said he was going to play 80 minutes but ended up getting through 90 and will put his hand up for an AFL return this week.

"I tried to stay out there even when the runner came to get me off," May said.

"Now it's either if I played well enough to put my hand up to play next week (in the AFL) or if they want me to play a full game in the VFL.

"I'll be there knocking on the door to play of course, I want to play.

"I had a pretty tough start to the Dees, so I just want to get back out there and start repaying the faith they've shown in me."

ADELAIDE

Another intriguing week coming up at selection at Adelaide with ruckman Sam Jacobs returning from injury with five goals in the SANFL on the weekend. Will coach Don Pyke make a straight swap for Reilly O'Brien or consider playing two ruckmen against GWS? The other one putting pressure on for a game is Richard Douglas who had 31 touches in his second game back from an ankle injury in the SANFL. Kyle Hartigan was a late out from the game in Darwin for team balance with Adelaide opting to go with David Mackay, but when the Dees countered that by including Sam Weideman for Christian Salem, it looked like the wrong call. Either way expect Hartigan to come in for the Giants talls in Himmelberg, Cameron and Finlayson this week.

- Reece Homfray

INJURIES

Rory Sloane (hamstring) test

Matt Crouch (hip/abdominal) test

Tom Doedee (knee) season

Rory Sloane’s night ended early. Pic: AFL Photos

BRISBANE LIONS

The Lions are coming off their best performance of the season against Hawthorn and emerged from the 19-point win relatively unscathed. Charlie Cameron and Lachie Neale both suffered knocks but ran the game out.

The Lions were very efficient turning forward-50 entries into shots on goals, even if their accuracy was poor, but they still look better when Oscar McInerny is in the team. He missed for a personal reason but is available to take on the Blues and should come straight back in.

Stef Martin is the incumbent but once again Archie Smith gave the coaches something to think about when he got his first opportunity of the year. Josh Walker responded to his axing by being a standout at NEAFL level but it would not surprise if reality TV star-come footballer Matt Eagles gets another chance soon. Jacob Allison also continues to shine at the second tier while draftees Tom Berry and Tom Joyce are developing nicely.

- Andrew Hamilton

INJURIES

Marcus Adams (knee) 3 weeks

Zac Bailey (hamstring) test

Jarrod Berry (knee) 6-8 weeks

Ely Smith (foot) 5 weeks

CARLTON

The tone in Brendon Bolton's voice said it all. The Carlton boss was still a bit prickly when asked if Dale Thomas would be immediately recalled for Saturday's clash against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium.

Thomas had 32 possessions in the VFL after he was dumped for drinking alcohol two nights before their last match the previous round. But Bolton said Thomas "had to respond" and had "let down" the club and was no guarantee to play the Lions.

Carlton desperately needs a win to help save Bolton's skin after another disappointing day on Sunday, kicking only four goals against Essendon. They were poor in the forward half but could welcome back Mitch McGovern from an ankle injury this weekend.

- Jay Clark

INJURIES

Tom De Koning (knee) 1-2 weeks

Sam Docherty (knee) indefinite

Liam Jones (concussion) TBC

Mitch McGovern (ankle) test

Marc Murphy (fractured ribs) 1-2 weeks

Jarrod Pickett (knee) indefinite

Tom Williamson (back) 3 weeks

Dale Thomas (club suspension) available

COLLINGWOOD

Collingwood is in the midst of a nine-day break as it looks to get back on the winners' board on Queen's Birthday Monday, having had a seven-match winning streak snapped by Fremantle.

The Magpies were outgunned by the Dockers in a four-point loss at the MCG, coach Nathan Buckley left to rue his side's lack of energy, dare and aggression as it was flat around the contest.

Buckley said after the Dockers game that ruckman Brodie Grundy, who is battling a niggling ankle complaint, "seems okay" and noted the star played out the game.

Fellow big man Mason Cox (ankle) missed the clash but is expected to be available for selection against Melbourne.

Collingwood has won its past two matches against the Demons, most recently by 42 points in the corresponding fixture last year.

Jordan de Goey finished Collingwood's game on the ground despite extensive treatment for a lingering calf issue.

The Pies match-winner played only 15 minutes in the last term - off at the six minute mark and back on at the 20 minute mark - as he kicked three goals.

He injured his shin and calf after Levi Casboult fell on him as he soccered the sealing goal against Carlton in Round 8.

- Chris Cavanagh, Jon Ralph

INJURIES

Taylor Adams (groin) 2-3 weeks

Flynn Appleby (ankle) test

Mason Cox (ankle) test

Lynden Dunn (knee) season

Jamie Elliott (hamstring) 2-3 weeks

Will Kelly (leg) 6-10 weeks

Tom Langdon (knee) 4-5 weeks

Nathan Murphy (ankle) indefinite

Sam Murray (provisional suspension) TBC

Daniel Wells (knee) 13 weeks

ESSENDON

Essendon will confront the toughest stretch of its run home to the finals straight after the upcoming bye. After a few days off this week, the Bombers tackle Hawthorn, as well as top-four aspirants West Coast and GWS, in a crucial three-week stretch.

Currently 5-6, the Bombers would love to win two of the next three to be 7-7 before taking on Sydney, North Melbourne, Adelaide and St Kilda. The good news is the Bombers could welcome back Jake Stringer and Dylan Shiel from hamstring injuries and Orazio Fantasia from a quad problem for the Hawks clash. Dyson Heppell, Cale Hooker and Michael Hurley were outstanding in the win over Carlton yesterday.

- Jay Clark

INJURIES

Jake Stringer (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Dylan Shiel (hamstring) TBC

Mitch Brown (wrist) test

Joe Daniher (groin) season

Sam Draper (knee) season

Orazio Fantasia (quad) 1-2 weeks

Kobe Mutch (hamstring) 3-5 weeks

Devon Smith (knee) season

James Stewart (groin) 1-2 weeks

FREMANTLE

Gutsy effort from the Dockers to stare down the Pies and come out on top. Sure, one or two things definitely went the visitors' way but you need some luck if you're to beat Collingwood at the 'G. Suddenly, Ross Lyon's team looks very well placed to feature in September.

An ankle injury to Alex Pearce, suffered in innocuous circumstances on Saturday, is a blow and scans will determine if the key defender misses any footy. Encouragingly, the injury is on the other leg to the one which Pearce has previously suffered two breaks. After the match Lyon hinted Griffin Logue, who has not played at AFL level since 2017, could replace Pearce should he not be fit for the Dockers' home clash with Port Adelaide in Round 13.

"We've got Griffin Logue. He may come up Alex yet, we don't know," Lyon said after the Pies win.

- Ben Broad

INJURIES

Alex Pearce (ankle) TBC

Sean Darcy (ankle) test

Hugh Dixon (hamstring) 2 weeks

Stephen Hill (quad) 2 weeks

Shane Kersten (foot) TBC

Aaron Sandilands (calf) TBC

Sam Sturt (concussion) 1-2 weeks

Matt Taberner (foot) season

Luke Valente (groin) 3 weeks

Lachie Fogarty in action for Geelong’s VFL side.

GEELONG

Ruckman Rhys Stanley is the only worry for the Cats. The big man is enjoying the best season of his career but in recent weeks the injury curse which has plagued him in his early days has reared again.

Stanley missed two weeks ago with an abductor strain but returned to play in the Cats victory over the Gold Coast Suns.

However, he was again a late withdrawal on Saturday against Sydney with another abductor problem, although coach Chris Scott suggested it was different to the previous issue.

Some of the urgency about the Stanley situation was alleviated by the performance of his replacement Zac Smith.

Smith came in for his first game in more than 12 months and was one of the Cats' best, having 33 hitouts and totally outplaying Sydney's Callum Sinclair.

There are a number of players pushing for inclusion against Richmond on Friday night, with Lachlan Fogarty at the head of the line.

The talented small forward missed the start of the season because of injury but his past month in the VFL has been very good and he looms as the most likely in if Scott decides changes are required from the combination who were too strong for Sydney.

- Scott Gullan

INJURES

Rhys Stanley (adductor) TBC

Nakia Cockatoo (knee) indefinite

Charlie Constable (groin) TBC **VFL play Sunday

Jordan Cunico (ankle) 6-8 weeks

Lachie Henderson (plantar fascia) 1-2 weeks

Ben Jarvis (groin/calf) 1-2 weeks

Sam Menegola (knee) 3-4 weeks

Quinton Narkle (hamstring) TBC

Stefan Okunbor (groin) 1-2 weeks

GOLD COAST

It was a gallant effort to half time before the Giants ran away with the contest, piling on 13 goals to two in the second half.

The 83-point drubbing was compounded by an injury to youngster Jack Bowes, who did his quad in the second quarter and took no further part in the match.

There could be wholesale changes ahead of their clash with the Roos, with half of the Suns side collecting 10 disposals or less.

Goalsneak Alex Sexton (five disposals and a goal) had a forgettable day at the office, while inclusions George Horlin-Smith (8 touches) and Josh Schoenfeld (10 possessions) are likely to come under scrutiny at selection.

It wasn't much better in the twos for Gold Coast, going down by 43-points in the curtain raiser. Will Brodie led the way with 26 possessions, 11 clearances and a goal, and would be the ideal replacement for Bowes.

Forgotten forward Sam Day booted two majors as he edges closer to a return to the senior side.

Touk Miller (heel) remains a week by week proposition and will return if fit.

-Dan Batten

INJURES

Touk Miller (heel) Test

Jack Bowes (quad) Test

Pearce Hanley (quad) TBC

Izak Rankine (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Aaron Young (knee) 2 weeks

Brad Scheer (hand) 1-3 weeks

Sam Collins (hip) 4 weeks

Sean Lemmens (ankle) 5 weeks

Ben Ainsworth (foot) 5 weeks

Harrison Wigg (knee) Season

Rory Thompson (knee) Season

GWS GIANTS

All eyes will be on Lachie Whitfield ahead of Saturday's trip to Adelaide.

The star midfielder sat out the final term of the Giants' big win against Gold Coast after copping a couple of heavy knocks.

It made sense to take a no-risk approach on Saturday, but with all respect to the Suns the stakes are a bit higher next week against the Crows, with the Giants now looking at a home final in the first week of September.

And with stars like Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly and Jeremy Cameron to contend with, they will be very hard to beat.

If Whitfield doesn't come up, the obvious replacements are Zac Williams - if he's fit - or Jackson Hately, who had another big day in the NEAFL with 30 disposals, eight tackles, three clearances, five inside-50s and a goal.

- Al Paton

INJURIES

Lachie Whitfield (collarbone) TBC

Sam Taylor (corked leg) TBC

Jye Caldwell (calf) 4 weeks

Stephen Coniglio (corked thigh) test

Aidan Corr (calf) 4 weeks

Jonathon Patton (knee) TBC

Tommy Sheridan (calf) 3 weeks

Zac Sproule (knee) 6-8 weeks

Callan Ward (knee) season

Zac Williams (hamstring) 1 week

Battered Giant Lachie Whitfield. Picture: Phil Hillyard

HAWTHORN

Chad Wingard's fresh start as a Hawk is definitely not going to plan.

The former Port Adelaide star suffered his fourth soft-tissue injury of the season when he went down with a hamstring in the Hawks' loss to Brisbane.

"The bye next week will help, but if he's got a soft tissue he'll probably miss games, but I'm not sure of the severity of it," coach Alastair Clarkson said.

It's not exactly like for like, but could Jarryd Roughead replace Wingard? He had 15 disposals and 20 hitouts in the VFL on Saturday.

Hawthorn gets a week off to recharge for a tilt at the finals with matches against Essendon, Sydney and West Coast after the bye.

Some bad news - they face the Lions again in Round 19. Chris Fagan now has a 3-1 record over former boss Alastair Clarkson.

- Al Paton

INJURIES

Chad Wingard (hamstring) TBC

Grant Birchall (calf/knee) indefinite

Mitch Lewis (concussion) available

Ben McEvoy (ankle) 3-5 weeks

Darren Minchington (hamstring) 1 week

David Mirra (calf) test

Tom Mitchell (broken leg) indefinite

Tim Mohr (dislocated knee/ACL) season

Ryan Schoenmakers (calf) test

Jack Scrimshaw (knee) 4-6 weeks

Chad Wingard didn’t make it through the game against Brisbane.

MELBOURNE

Max Gawn said he felt "as low as we've got this year" after the Dees threw away their fourth win of the season with a nightmare final quarter in Darwin.

Melbourne kicked 1.8 for the term with Gawn and Sam Weideman missing costly set shots in the final minutes.

"No doubt we'll get shown some vision throughout the first three quarters of us playing really well, but it's going to be hard for me to watch that because I'm pretty fixated on what happened at the end there," Gawn said.

"It's disappointing, it's heart-wrenching, it's almost as low as we've got this year.

"We've got to pick ourselves up off the canvas, hopefully we get a couple of soldiers back … but the effort's there, we've just got to work on a bit of tactical stuff."

The Dees copped more bad injury news with Marty Hore pulling out with a calf problem then Christian Salem succumbing to illness at the last minute.

Both should be available next week while recruit Steven May is set for a Queen's Birthday return against Collingwood after collecting 22 disposals in his VFL return.

- Al Paton

INJURIES

Jay Lockhart (knee) test

Harrison Petty (knee) test

Marty Hore (calf scoreness) test

Christian Salem (illness) test

Neville Jetta (knee) 6-8 weeks

Kade Kolodjashnij (concussion) test

Jake Lever (ankle) test

Jake Melksham (foot) 5-6 weeks

Alex Neal-Bullen (concussion) test

Aaron Nietschke (knee) season

Joel Smith (groin) 4-6 weeks

Aaron vandenBerg (ankle) 4-6 weeks

Guy Walker (shoulder) indefinite

Jordan Lewis (VFL suspension) available

NORTH MELBOURNE

Expect to see Jy Simpkin and Luke Davies-Uniacke spend more time in the Kangaroos midfield under interim coach Rhyce Shaw.

The pair had more than 40 disposals between them on Friday night and internally the club believes it is time to thrust a little more responsibility onto the next wave of young Roos.

Simpkin was dropped back to the VFL for a game earlier in the year but has bounced back strongly.

Both he and "LDU" complemented the more experienced midfielders against the Tigers, with their clean work and pressure noted by Roos fans.

North Melbourne lost Jamie Macmillan during the game and will monitor his recovery.

Paul Ahern continues to perform at VFL level and did so again on Saturday with 27 disposals against Richmond, while mid-season draftee Lachlan Hosie impressed up forward.

- Glenn McFarlane

INJURIES

Jamie Macmillan (calf) TBC

Kayne Turner (ribs/shoulder) TBC

Majak Daw (pelvis/hips) indefinite

Ben Jacobs (head/neck) indefinite

Tom McKenzie (back) TBC

Tom Murphy (ankle) test

Dom Tyson (calf) 2-3 weeks

Ed Vickers-Willis (knee) season

Will Walker (PCL) indefinite

Tom Wilkinson (ankle) 5-7 weeks

Sam Wright (ankle) 2-3 weeks

Jamie Macmillan suffered a calf injury against the Tigers. Picture: Getty Images

PORT ADELAIDE

Port Adelaide enters the mid-season break with a positive 6-5 win-loss record and fewer questions about its first quarters and lack of scoring after putting up 22 goals against St Kilda in Shanghai on Sunday.

The Power also finished the match injury free, allowing coach Ken Hinkley to plan the second half of the season with greater confidence. More so when Port Adelaide is primed to regain former vice-captain Brad Ebert (concussion) and key forward Charlie Dixon (leg and ankle) after the mid-season break.

Dixon's return - for the first time since breaking his leg and dislocating his ankle in a marking contest against West Coast in Round 21 - will be so critical to Port Adelaide's campaign in the second half of the season.

Hinkley returned key defender Dougal Howard to attack in the battle with the Saints, but the prospect of Dixon in the goalsquare would make Port Adelaide a more formidable opponent to the new playbook at Alberton emphasising run and speed.

The Power resumes on the field against Fremantle at Perth Stadium on June 15. This was the match that sunk Port Adelaide last season as Dockers coach Ross Lyon found the way to stifle the Power's running game - and gave the opposition a blueprint to beating Hinkley's team after it was a pacesetter with an 11-4 record.

- Michelangelo Rucci

INJURIES

Tom Rockliff (hamstring) TBC

Trent McKenzie (hamstring) TBC

Charlie Dixon (leg) 1-2 weeks

Jack Trengove (leg infection) 2 weeks

Sam Hayes (glandular fever) 2-3 weeks

Brad Ebert (concussion) 2-3 weeks

Ollie Wines (ankle) 2-3 weeks

Jack Watts (leg) TBC

Jake Patmore (knee) season

Luke Davies-Uniacke sends the Kangaroos forward.

RICHMOND

Time for a look at Patrick Naish? The Tigers midfield will bounce back against Geelong after being smashed by North Melbourne but whether it is enough to beat the Cats remains to be seen.

What is obvious is that father-son Naish is tearing the VFL to shreds. Naish has kicked eight goals this year off a wing, his latest performance clearly his best.

He kicked two goals to go with 25 possessions, but also had a season-high 12 contested possessions and 143 ranking points, not far off Round 6's 147 points.

Daniel Rioli's one-goal, 13-possession game saw him amass only 42 rankings points, likely not enough for him to earn a recall.

The Tigers take on an elite Geelong defence knowing it will be a tough day at the office for Tom Lynch, who needs more help from Josh Caddy and Noah Balta if the Tigers are to kick a winning score.

- Jon Ralph

INJURIES

Luke English (shoulder) 8-10 weeks

Kane Lambert (achilles) 1-2 weeks

Callum Moore (ankle) 6-8 weeks

Toby Nankervis (adductor) 5-6 weeks

Marlion Pickett (finger) 8-10 weeks

Alex Rance (knee) season

Jack Riewoldt (PCL) 4-6 weeks

Jack Ross (ankle) 5-7 weeks

Jayden Short (elbow) 4-5 weeks

Patrick Naish is pushing hard for an AFL debut. Picture: Michael Klein

SYDNEY

Has there been a better team placed 15th on the ladder after 11 rounds? The Swans pushed Geelong all the way in hostile territory and can rue inaccuracy in front of goal - kicking 8.15 to the Cats' 13.7 - for missing a chance of a serious upset.

It doesn't get much easier next week when the Swans host West Coast at the SCG before their mid-season bye.

There were no fresh injuries but the reserves suffered a 71-point loss to Brisbane. Mid-season draftee Michael Knoll had 23 hitouts and a goal and the coaches could be tempted to throw him to the wolves after Callum Sinclair was soundly beaten in the ruck again.

James Rose picked up 33 disposals and James Rowbottom 24.

- Al Paton

INJURIES

Josh Kennedy (knee) 3 weeks

Harry Cunningham (adductor) 4-6 weeks

George Hewett (concussion) test

Kieren Jack (hip) test

Zak Jones (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Josh Kennedy (keee) 3-4 weeks

Jack Maibaum (knee) season

Sam Naismith (knee) TBC

Nick Smith (hamstring) TBC

Durak Tucker (Knee) indefinite

Jimmy Webster (hand) 3-4 weeks

WEST COAST

With the game well under control the Eagles opted to bench veteran Shannon Hurn for the entire last quarter after the veteran battled hamstring soreness.

It puts the distributor in some doubt for their clash with Sydney this Sunday.

The conservative approach may have been taken with their upcoming trip to Sydney in mind, with no other blows throughout the match enabling them put the skipper on ice.

It was a consistent performance across the board on their home turf and they would be unlikely to change a winning side.

Ruckman Tom Hickey (ankle) could backup Nathan Vardy in the ruck if fit but the former Cat has performed strongly in the past fortnight as the No. 1 man.

Out-of-favour veteran Chris Masten led the way for the Eagles in their 39-point WAFL loss to Claremont, collecting 30 disposals and seven marks - the only player from his side to win more than 20 possessions.

-Dan Batten

INJURIES

Tom Barrass (foot) 5-7 weeks

Patrick Bines (hernia) TBC

Hamish Brayshaw (toe) Test

Harry Edwards (foot) TBC

Tom Hickey (ankle) test

Nic Naitanui (knee) indefinite

Daniel Venables (concussion) TBC

Francis Watson (shoulder) Test

WESTERN BULLDOGS

A spirited effort to half time until the Eagles lifted, with the 61-point loss stopping the Bulldogs' promising run of form in its tracks.

Making matters worse was young forward Aaron Naughton being reported for striking after a reckless hit on Will Schofield off the ball.

Naughton had a frustrating day at the office, winning just 7 possessions and booting a goal against a stingy Eagles defence. His incident will come under scrutiny from the Match Review Officer, putting him in doubt for the Bulldogs' clash with the Blues after their bye.

Young defender Lachie Young came off with a glute concern in the second quarter but played out the match.

A trio of Bulldogs could be available post-bye, with Hayden Crozier (toe), Taylor Duryea (hip) and remarkably, Dale Morris a chance to return. The Bulldogs are likely to take a cautious approach with the latter.

-Dan Batten

INJURIES

Hayden Crozier (toe) 1-2 weeks

Mitch Wallis (ankle) TBC

Ben Cavarra (hamstring) Test

Taylor Duryea (hip) 1-2 weeks

Dale Morris (knee) 1-2 weeks

Lukas Webb (broken leg/ankle) TBC