Melbourne Cup done Gladstone style

Rockhampton's Petite Elle, ridden by Pietro Romeo (front horse no. 6), edges out Calliope trained (Ryan Ibbotson) Salty's Boy, ridden by Mark Barnham, in race 2 at Gladstone Turf Club on 16 December, 2017.

Rockhampton's Petite Elle, ridden by Pietro Romeo (front horse no. 6), edges out Calliope trained (Ryan Ibbotson) Salty's Boy, ridden by Mark Barnham, in race 2 at Gladstone Turf Club on 16 December, 2017.

HORSE RACING: Those who are lucky enough to have the day off for Melbourne Cup Day, can venture off to Ferguson Park to see some action-packed Gladstone races tomorrow.

RELATED STORY: It's carnival time at Gladstone Turf Club

RELATED STORY: No chocolates for Gladstone horse trainers

Gladstone region-based trainers Ian Seeds, Denis Schultz, Lee Kiernan and Ben Loakes will all have horses running throughout the jam-packed five-race card.

Racing starts at 10am with the final race at noon before jockeys and trainers head off to Rockhampton.

Salty's Boy is flanked by ownet Ian Seeds and Jim Neill-Ballantine

Kiernan will just have the one horse - New Kintaro - in the opening 850m Butler Fabrications Benchmark 45 Handicap while Schultz's Worth The Time will feature as well.

Seeds' mare She's On Point and gelding Salty's Boy will run in the 1000m Race 2 Family Fun Day at 10.30pm while Loakes' only horse to run today is Bianchi Bravo in the 11am, 1194m Race 3 Bob Lisle Maiden Plate.

Schultz's Lucifer's Angel and Duan Phoenix will run in Races 4 and 5 - Tony "Barcoo" Reynolds Benchmark 50 handicap (1194m) and the 1517m XXXX GOLD Class B Handicap respectively.

Gates open at 9am and there will be a bar, bookies and canteen operating.

The next meeting is on December 14.

10 AM - RACE 1

New Kintaro (4) - Lee Kiernan

Worth the Time (7) - Denis Schultz



10.30 AM - RACE 2

She's on Point (3); Salty's Boy (6) - Ian Seeds



11 AM - RACE 3

Bianchi Bravo (1) - Ben Loakes



11.30 AM - RACE 4

Lucifer's Angel (7) - Denis Schultz



NOON - RACE 5

Duan Phoenix (3) - Denis Schultz