Melbourne breaks 70-year record

Melbourne had its coldest May morning in 70 years. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Melbourne had its coldest May morning in 70 years. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Melbourne has shivered through its coldest May morning in more than 70 years, the Bureau of Meteorology said on Sunday.

Temperatures fell to 1.7C, which is the lowest for the city since mid last century.

It was the coldest May morning since 1949. But the coldest on record was May 29 in 1916 when temperatures plummeted to -1.1C.

The BOM posted to Twitter on Sunday saying, “if you are less than 71 years and 364 days old, it is the coldest May Melbourne morning in your lifetime.”

People get their exercise on a cold Melbourne morning during COVID lockdown. Picture: David Crosling

It was a frosty morning across southeast Australia, with many inland places plunging well below zero and Adelaide also dipping to 3.5C — the equal coldest May morning since 1927.

Some of the lowest overnight minimums included:

6.2C at Mt Hotham, Vic

5.2C at Mt Hope, NSW

4.9C at Omeo, Vic

4.8C at Yunta, SA

4.7C at Rutherglen, Vic

4.4C at Naracoorte, SA

4.3C at Horsham, Vic

4.1C at Murray Bridge, SA

4.1C at Canberra, ACT

3.9C at Condobolin, NSW

3.6C at Fingal, Tas

-.3C at Launceston, Tas

It is expected to reach a high of 14C in Melbourne on Sunday, with a maximum of 17C in Adelaide, 18C in Sydney, 22C in Brisbane, 19C in Perth, 13C in Hobart, 14c in Canberra and 31C in Darwin.

Meanwhile, the La Nina weather pattern that caused a cool and rainy summer in Australia is on its way out.

This winter is predicted to be warmer across much of Australia, with a bushfire risk in some areas.

Earlier it was revealed the NSW coastline was battered by monster 10m swells.

Melbourne fell to 1.7°C this morning. 😮

If you are less than 71 years and 364 days old, it is the coldest May #Melbourne morning in your lifetime. The coldest May morning on record is -1.1°C, which occurred on 29 May 1916.



Latest observations: https://t.co/l3KpJa6Seb — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) May 29, 2021

A low pressure system sitting off the coast of New Zealand wreaked havoc along the NSW coastline with one buoy near Coffs Harbour registering wave heights over 10 metres last night.

Another buoy measured an 8.5m wave off the coast of Sydney.

The low pressure system near New Zealand was generating vigorous winds and a large southerly swell.

On Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology said conditions were easing however a severe weather warning was reissued for damaging surf.

- additional reporting by Evin Priest

Originally published as Melbourne breaks 70-year record