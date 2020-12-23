Melania’s ‘photoshopped’ Christmas card

It is the annual Christmas card photo that First Lady Melania Trump and the President get all dressed up for, but this year there was a problem.

"Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," she tweeted alongside the couple's Christmas portrait of the pair in their matching formal outfits.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

The photograph, perhaps the last they will ever take on the Grand staircase of the White House before departing on January 20, was celebrated by many.

"I love Melania's outfit," one person wrote.

"Stunning," another wrote.

"Love this picture! The loveliest First Lady and best president ever! Merry Christmas!" one commenter wrote.

But as has become something of a tradition among internet sleuths following the publishing of photographs of the first family, many suggested something was not quite right.

What a lovely photo (shop). Was Donald lifted out of a photo from this same meeting? pic.twitter.com/kvzgSMtxe7 — Frank Verderosa (@FrankVerderosa) December 19, 2020

2/2 Very Bad PhotoShop



the shadows on the wall when they are 4 m from the wall!

the trimming of the hair !!! pic.twitter.com/WYcbP29g6q — Claude.Boucher (@Boucher30032337) December 18, 2020

Some suggested Mr Trump had been dropped into the picture, citing a very similar looking image featuring the President and Prince Charles.

Others said the shadow cast by the pair on the wall behind them was unrealistic.

"It looks as if a photo was taken of a cardboard cutout," one person wrote.

"Weirdest cut and paste job ever seen. They both look two dimensional cut outs/ anime, superimposed onto a screen. DT's face is from a prior photo. Bizarre until the very end," another wrote.

Okay photo experts - is this photoshopped? No idea why they would need to - they do live there. But the odd outlines of them, particularly up around their heads, make this look like a bad collage. What say you, people with photoshop skills? pic.twitter.com/Biaw03971b — Laura Walker ⚖🍸🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LauraWalkerKC) December 19, 2020

InStyle Magazine added fuel to the fire with its reporting, noting: "It makes sense why the Trumps would fake their holiday portrait, as Melania herself has admitted she isn't a fan of her White House Christmas duties.

"Luckily, this is the last year Melania will have to worry about "Christmas stuff" - holiday portraits, included."

The couple have long been subjected to this kind of thing with rumours about a "body double" hounding Melania in particular.

I’m not saying this is a Fake Melania, but it’s definitely not the real Melania. pic.twitter.com/YWjLMj1FKf — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 30, 2020

Seriously...why is there a fake Melania? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 30, 2020

The only thing I'll miss from this administration is them swapping in new Melanias and just pretending we won't notice like a 4-year-old with a guppy pic.twitter.com/8J0A4E9z5H — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 25, 2020

It is now less than a month until Joe Biden takes office and Mr Trump remains firmly attached to the notion that the election was rigged and can still be overturned.

AFP reports the President's advisers have floated the idea of invoking martial law. But Trump himself has stayed out of sight.

Originally published as Melania's 'photoshopped' Christmas card