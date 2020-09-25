Meghan’s surprise reality show appearance

Meghan Markle stunned fans with a surprise appearance on the season finale of America's Got Talent to support one of the singers.

The Duchess of Sussex recorded a supportive message where she expressed her love for contestant Archie Williams - who was previously wrongly-incarcerated for over 37 years.

Meghan, popped up during the final episode of AGT's 2020 season.

The 39-year-old wore a brown button-down top and tight black leather pants to film a good luck message for Archie at her California home.

Meghan Markle dials in from home.

She began her message but noting she doesn't just "love" the performer due to his name - which he shares with Meghan and Prince Harry's one-year-old son.

"Just wanted to let you know that we've been so moved by your story and we've been cheering you on every week … and it's not just because we're partial to the name," she quipped.

The former Suits actress continued: "Here's a very special message to you, that I'll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it's specifically for you …

"Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can't wait to see what you do. We're in your corner, have a good night," she finished with a large smile.

Meghan and Prince Harry shockingly announced they were leaving the Royal Family in January.

The couple has since moved from London's Kensington Palace to a mansion in Los Angeles - where the television star is from.

In the months since they controversially stepped down from their royal roles, the pair have remained mostly out of the public eye.

However, Meghan well and truly came back into the spotlight for the AGT contestant.

Meghan and Harry have made a few recent on-screen appearances from their new LA home.

Archie went viral during his initial audition - which aired in May - where he performed a rousing rendition of Elton John's hit Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me.

When asked by head judge Simon Cowell to tell them about himself, Louisiana native Archie shocked everyone by sharing his incredible story to freedom.

He began: "I was just incarcerated for 37 years for somebody else's crime. DNA freed me."

Speaking to the camera, Archie explained that he was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

He said: "On the morning of December 9 1982, a 30-year-old white woman was raped and stabbed in her home. I was arrested on January 4.

"I couldn't believe it was really happening, I knew I was innocent, I didn't commit a crime, but being a poor black kid, I didn't have the economic ability to fight the state of Louisiana.

Archie Williams has captivated with his talent and backstory.

"At the trial, none of the fingerprints had the same match as mine. Three people testified that I was at home but they wanted somebody to pay.

"I was sentenced to life and 80 years without the possibility of parole or probation."

Archie said that his case was eventually taken by the Innocence Project, who used new technology to prove the fingerprints found at the crime scene matched those of a serial rapist - not his.

